Cinnamon rolls in Washington

Cinnamon Roll 6-Pack image

 

The Duck & The Peach

300 7th Street SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
cinnamon roll 6-pack$24.00
6 cinnamon rolls freshly baked by Pastry Chef Rochelle. Just heat them up in the oven for a few minutes to enjoy them warm—plus, your whole house will smell AMAZING!
Super limited quantity available.
More about The Duck & The Peach
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery image

 

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

1201 Half Street, SE #105, 1201 Half Street, SE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$6.50
Catch them while you can, these cult favorites are always the first pastry to run out every morning. Fluffy brioche dough is swirled with cinnamon, brown sugar baked to golden perfections before being drizzled with tangy cream cheese frosting.
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Tail Up Goat image

 

Tail Up Goat

1827 Adams Mill Road, NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1805 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Delicata Squash$23.00
Roasted delicata squash with black walnut and fried rosemary stuffing. Serves two as a side.
Contains gluten, nuts and dairy.
All items will come with re-warming instructions. Items can only be picked up on Thursday, December 23rd from 10:45 AM to 2:45 PM. All sales are final.
Bake at Home Two Bite Cinnamon Rolls with Orange Cream Cheese Icing$15.00
Six two bite bake at home cinnamon rolls with orange cream cheese frosting.
Contains gluten and dairy.
All items will come with re-warming instructions. Items can only be picked up on Thursday, December 23rd from 10:45 AM to 2:45 PM. All sales are final.
Pan Roasted Cauliflower$18.00
Pan roasted cauliflower with a date + black lime glaze with a pomegranate, red onion & herb salad. Serves two as a side.
All items will come with re-warming instructions. Items can only be picked up on Thursday, December 23rd from 10:45 AM to 2:45 PM. All sales are final.
More about Tail Up Goat

Map

Map

