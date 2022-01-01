Clams in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve clams
Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington
|Clam Chowder
|$11.00
New England Style with Bacon.
12oz Bowl
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington
|The Bar Harbor
|$24.00
Lobster from 1 1/4 lb. lobster including tail on any roll
|CT Roll
|$19.00
Served warm with butter
|Shrimp Roll
|$13.00
Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing
Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
701 Wharf St SW, Washington
|Hushpuppies
|$10.00
**Made with Bacon Fat**
Comes 5 to an order.
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
|Popcorn Shrimp & Calamari
|$15.00
Golden Fried Shrimp and Calamari (3.5 oz of each)
Served with Cayenne Remoulade.
|Double Patty Cheeseburger
|$18.00
double patty burger loaded with smoked gouda, sauteed mushrooms and red onions, and smoky bbq mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
Served with Old Bay Fries.