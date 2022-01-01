Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut curry in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve coconut curry

Purple Patch image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (7910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Curry Chicken$18.00
braised chicken in coconut milk curry with onions, ginger, carrots, chili peppers & patis (fish sauce); served with a side of jasmine rice
More about Purple Patch
Item pic

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
32 oz Vegan Coconut Curry Soup$16.00
Chick peas, bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers, served over white rice and a slice of baguette. Oh, and it's vegan : )
Vegan Coconut Curry Soup$10.00
Chickpeas, bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers served over white rice +slice of baguette
More about A Baked Joint
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky Fingers Diner

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Seasonal Coconut Curry$17.00
Ginger-coconut curry with seasonal greens, chickpeas, tofu and squash.
Served with cilantro rice
More about Sticky Fingers Diner
Naanwise Indian Cuisine image

 

Naanwise Indian Cuisine

2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Chicken Curry$17.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken cooked with southern spices and coconut milk spiced to your taste.
Vegetable Coconut Curry$15.00
[Vegan][Gluten free] Chef's selected veggies cooked with mustard seeds, southern spices and coconut milk.
More about Naanwise Indian Cuisine

