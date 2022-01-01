Coconut curry in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve coconut curry
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Coconut Curry Chicken
|$18.00
braised chicken in coconut milk curry with onions, ginger, carrots, chili peppers & patis (fish sauce); served with a side of jasmine rice
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|32 oz Vegan Coconut Curry Soup
|$16.00
Chick peas, bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers, served over white rice and a slice of baguette. Oh, and it's vegan : )
|Vegan Coconut Curry Soup
|$10.00
Chickpeas, bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers served over white rice +slice of baguette
Sticky Fingers Diner
406 H Street NE, Washington
|Spicy Seasonal Coconut Curry
|$17.00
Ginger-coconut curry with seasonal greens, chickpeas, tofu and squash.
Served with cilantro rice
Naanwise Indian Cuisine
2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC
|Coconut Chicken Curry
|$17.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken cooked with southern spices and coconut milk spiced to your taste.
|Vegetable Coconut Curry
|$15.00
[Vegan][Gluten free] Chef's selected veggies cooked with mustard seeds, southern spices and coconut milk.