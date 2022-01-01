Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut soup in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve coconut soup

Item pic

 

Baan Siam

425 Eye St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Soup with Chicken$10.00
Chicken, young coconut
meat, coconut milk,
mushrooms, tomatoes,
lemongrass, galangal, chili,
cilantro, kaffir lime leaves (Medium Spicy) (GF)
More about Baan Siam
Item pic

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
32 oz Vegan Coconut Curry Soup$16.00
Chick peas, bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers, served over white rice and a slice of baguette. Oh, and it's vegan : )
Vegan Coconut Curry Soup$10.00
Chickpeas, bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers served over white rice +slice of baguette
More about A Baked Joint

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Avocado Salad

Mixed Green Salad

Pepperoni Pizza

Brulee

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Tuna Salad

Risotto

French Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston