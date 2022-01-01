Coconut soup in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve coconut soup
More about Baan Siam
Baan Siam
425 Eye St NW, Washington
|Coconut Soup with Chicken
|$10.00
Chicken, young coconut
meat, coconut milk,
mushrooms, tomatoes,
lemongrass, galangal, chili,
cilantro, kaffir lime leaves (Medium Spicy) (GF)
More about A Baked Joint
SANDWICHES
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|32 oz Vegan Coconut Curry Soup
|$16.00
Chick peas, bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers, served over white rice and a slice of baguette. Oh, and it's vegan : )
|Vegan Coconut Curry Soup
|$10.00
Chickpeas, bamboo shoots, eggplant, red peppers served over white rice +slice of baguette