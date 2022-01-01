Coleslaw in Washington

bf8f93f8-1cae-42d5-a176-33859532499e image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Chicken + Whiskey - Catering

1738 14th St NW, Washington, DC

Avg 4.6 (15257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carribean Coleslaw$3.00
Red and white cabbage, carrots, Caribbean pineapple dressing
More about Chicken + Whiskey - Catering
Roaming Rooster image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roaming Rooster

1301 U St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
The Club$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Fries$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
OG Nashville$9.29
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
More about Roaming Rooster
Coleslaw image

 

Rocklands BBQ DC

2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
The Arc Cafe image

 

The Arc Cafe

1901 Mississippi Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$2.84
More about The Arc Cafe
Roaming Rooster image

 

Roaming Rooster

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$7.89
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
Fried Chicken & Coleslaw$8.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
Fries$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
More about Roaming Rooster
Fried Chicken and Coleslaw image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roaming Rooster

3176 Bladensburg Rd NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1018 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken and Coleslaw$8.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
More about Roaming Rooster
Roaming Rooster image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roaming Rooster

4600 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Club$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Fried Chicken and Coleslaw$8.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
Chicken Tenders$7.89
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
More about Roaming Rooster
Main pic

 

Roaming Rooster

2710 Good Hope Rd SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$7.89
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
The Club$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
Fries$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
More about Roaming Rooster

