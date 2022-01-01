Coleslaw in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve coleslaw
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Chicken + Whiskey - Catering
1738 14th St NW, Washington, DC
|Carribean Coleslaw
|$3.00
Red and white cabbage, carrots, Caribbean pineapple dressing
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roaming Rooster
1301 U St NW, Washington
|The Club
|$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
|Fries
|$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
|OG Nashville
|$9.29
(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)
Roaming Rooster
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.89
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
|Fried Chicken & Coleslaw
|$8.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
|Fries
|$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roaming Rooster
3176 Bladensburg Rd NE, Washington
|Fried Chicken and Coleslaw
|$8.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roaming Rooster
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|The Club
|$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
|Fried Chicken and Coleslaw
|$8.49
(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.89
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
Roaming Rooster
2710 Good Hope Rd SE, Washington
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.89
(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)
|The Club
|$9.99
(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)
|Fries
|$3.99
(hand cut twice fried)