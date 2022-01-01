Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookie dough in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve cookie dough

Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger - Glover Park

2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2712 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Dough Milkshake$6.49
More about All About Burger - Glover Park
Item pic

 

All-Purpose - Shaw

1250 9th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bake at Home Cookie Dough$8.00
brown butter chocolate chip cookies, bake at home delicious, ooey gooey awesomeness...comes with instructions!
More about All-Purpose - Shaw
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery image

 

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery - Capital Riverfront

1201 Half Street, SE #105, 1201 Half Street, SE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Roulades$20.00
fresh cookies whenever your heart desires is now a reality with our logs of cookie dough. store in the refrigerator or freezer and you will never be without a fresh-from-the-oven sweet treat again. makes 12 cookies.
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery - Capital Riverfront
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1308 G St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$4.25
Rich Chocolate Cake Doughnut with Cookie Dough Glaze, Raw Cookie Dough Filling, Mini Chocolate Chips
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky Fingers Diner

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SHAKE - Cookie Dough$9.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$10.00
Frozen
Yield: 12 Cookies
6" Cookie Dough Cake$42.00
Brown sugar cake layered with cookie dough and Italian meringue buttercream topped with cookie dough.
Allergens: Contains wheat and soy.
More about Sticky Fingers Diner

