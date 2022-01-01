Cookie dough in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve cookie dough
All About Burger - Glover Park
2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Cookie Dough Milkshake
|$6.49
All-Purpose - Shaw
1250 9th Street NW, Washington
|Bake at Home Cookie Dough
|$8.00
brown butter chocolate chip cookies, bake at home delicious, ooey gooey awesomeness...comes with instructions!
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery - Capital Riverfront
1201 Half Street, SE #105, 1201 Half Street, SE
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Roulades
|$20.00
fresh cookies whenever your heart desires is now a reality with our logs of cookie dough. store in the refrigerator or freezer and you will never be without a fresh-from-the-oven sweet treat again. makes 12 cookies.
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1308 G St NW, Washington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$4.25
Rich Chocolate Cake Doughnut with Cookie Dough Glaze, Raw Cookie Dough Filling, Mini Chocolate Chips
Sticky Fingers Diner
406 H Street NE, Washington
|SHAKE - Cookie Dough
|$9.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$10.00
Frozen
Yield: 12 Cookies
|6" Cookie Dough Cake
|$42.00
Brown sugar cake layered with cookie dough and Italian meringue buttercream topped with cookie dough.
Allergens: Contains wheat and soy.