Cookies in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve cookies

Little Food Studio image

 

Little Food Studio

849 Upshur Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sausage Roll$4.25
Housemade Pork Sausage w/ Fennel & Sage, wrapped in Puff Pastry
Ellen$12.50
Turkey Breast, Prosciutto, Pesto, Tomato, Arugula
Scone$4.00
Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta, Balsamic Tart Cherry w/ Blood Orange, GF Chocolate Chip
More about Little Food Studio
Hook Hall image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington

Avg 4 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Giant Cookie$1.99
More about Hook Hall
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PLNT Burger

2715 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
Takeout
PLNT Cookies$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
More about PLNT Burger
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PLNT Burger

967 Florida Avenue NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (653 reviews)
Takeout
PLNT Cookies$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
More about PLNT Burger
Item pic

 

PLNT Burger

101 H Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PLNT Cookies$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
More about PLNT Burger
Le Bon Cafe image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Le Bon Cafe

210 2ND ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Le Bon Club$9.25
Smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, mesclun and honey dijon mayo on country bread
Soup du Jour$5.50
A changing selection of delicious soups, all housemade and mostly vegetarian, served with sliced baguette
Ham and Cheese Croissant$6.25
French ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant
More about Le Bon Cafe
Immigrant Food+ image

 

Immigrant Food+

925 13th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
West African Gumbo$15.00
West African shrimp/chicken gumbo, and “Alloco” (traditional plantains), served with a chili onion and tomato salad over healthy greens and turmeric rice. Part of proceeds go to Tables Without Borders' chef Williams Bacon from the Ivory Coast. Contains pistachio nuts! Not available in a vegetarian option.
Persian Plants & Peas$15.00
A fusion take on traditional Iranian flavors, in collaboration with Tables Without Borders chef Taraneh Salehi. Warm chicken and split peas on kale and turmeric rice, salad Shirazi (tomatoes and cucumbers), goji berries, mint, with Kalamata olive and walnut dressing. Topped with almonds and crackle rice.
Old Saigon Sandwich$13.00
Banh Mi with a twist! Adobo chicken, Asian slaw, chile garlic mayo and a drizzled Asian dressing on a pretty toasted baguette.
More about Immigrant Food+
Cookies image

 

Sweet Leaf -

1152 15th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies$1.12
chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, sugar
More about Sweet Leaf -
Peruvian Brothers image

SANDWICHES

Peruvian Brothers

1280 4th St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (290 reviews)
Takeout
Alfajores Cookie$3.00
Small Primavera Rice$4.00
Small Fried Plantains$4.00
More about Peruvian Brothers
Cranes image

TAPAS

Cranes

724 9th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (613 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baker's Against Racism Cookies$5.00
More about Cranes
2b79d43c-d532-4a76-9f24-6f4b600708e4 image

 

Eat Brgz

250 7th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Oreo Cookies & Cream$6.00
More about Eat Brgz
Chocolate Explosion Cookie image

 

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

1201 Half Street, SE #105, 1201 Half Street, SE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Explosion Cookie$2.00
when a brownie meets a cookie, the result is this surprising little gem. deep chocolate dough is rolled in confectioners’ sugar, and then baked until the decadent chocolate cookie breaks through the white peaks of sugar crust. seriously.
rated #1 on "the best cookies in nyc" - time out magazine
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
Chicken & Apple Salad$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

TaKorean

1301 U Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
More about TaKorean
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies image

 

Lana's

1135 Okie Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Y’all it’s the classic cookie, it’s soft, it’s chewy, it’s everything you need. This will heal your broken heart, boost your serotonin, clear your skin. It won’t really but this cookie is the bees knees.
More about Lana's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1308 G St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Dark and Milk Chocolate Chips
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Fare Well

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Fare Well
TaKorean image

 

TaKorean

1309 5th Street NE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Tacos$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
The Bowl$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw, rice and toppings.
More about TaKorean
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Danish Croissant$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
Palmier Cookie$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Tail Up Goat image

 

Tail Up Goat

1827 Adams Mill Road, NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1805 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Delicata Squash$23.00
Roasted delicata squash with black walnut and fried rosemary stuffing. Serves two as a side.
Contains gluten, nuts and dairy.
All items will come with re-warming instructions. Items can only be picked up on Thursday, December 23rd from 10:45 AM to 2:45 PM. All sales are final.
Bake at Home Two Bite Cinnamon Rolls with Orange Cream Cheese Icing$15.00
Six two bite bake at home cinnamon rolls with orange cream cheese frosting.
Contains gluten and dairy.
All items will come with re-warming instructions. Items can only be picked up on Thursday, December 23rd from 10:45 AM to 2:45 PM. All sales are final.
Pan Roasted Cauliflower$18.00
Pan roasted cauliflower with a date + black lime glaze with a pomegranate, red onion & herb salad. Serves two as a side.
All items will come with re-warming instructions. Items can only be picked up on Thursday, December 23rd from 10:45 AM to 2:45 PM. All sales are final.
More about Tail Up Goat
Prescription Chicken image

 

Prescription Chicken

1819 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grandma Style Chicken Soup$12.00
Like Grandma used to make, served with pulled chicken, sautéed veggies, dill, your choice of noodles or matzah balls, or BOTH! (BiPartisan)
Cold/Frozen Quart of Soup$12.00
Cold/Frozen soup so you can pop it back in the freezer and stock up!
Bi Partisan Soup$14.00
Our Grandma-style soup that comes with both matzah balls AND egg noodles...because if you have to reach across the aisle, it might as well be a soup decision! If you'd like another style of broth just choose below!
More about Prescription Chicken
Item pic

 

Chaia

615 I Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caneta Cookie$3.25
cinnamon-coconut cookie; gf and vegan
More about Chaia
Tatte Bakery image

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Banner pic

 

Prescription Chicken

1819 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
More about Prescription Chicken

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Clams

Eggplant Parm

Cannolis

Pappardelle

Tikka Masala

Salmon

Egg Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston