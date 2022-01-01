Cookies in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve cookies
Little Food Studio
849 Upshur Street NW, Washington
|Sausage Roll
|$4.25
Housemade Pork Sausage w/ Fennel & Sage, wrapped in Puff Pastry
|Ellen
|$12.50
Turkey Breast, Prosciutto, Pesto, Tomato, Arugula
|Scone
|$4.00
Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta, Balsamic Tart Cherry w/ Blood Orange, GF Chocolate Chip
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington
|Giant Cookie
|$1.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PLNT Burger
2715 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|PLNT Cookies
|$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PLNT Burger
967 Florida Avenue NW, Washington
|PLNT Cookies
|$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
PLNT Burger
101 H Street SE, Washington
|PLNT Cookies
|$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Le Bon Cafe
210 2ND ST SE, Washington
|Le Bon Club
|$9.25
Smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, mesclun and honey dijon mayo on country bread
|Soup du Jour
|$5.50
A changing selection of delicious soups, all housemade and mostly vegetarian, served with sliced baguette
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$6.25
French ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant
Immigrant Food+
925 13th St. NW, Washington
|West African Gumbo
|$15.00
West African shrimp/chicken gumbo, and “Alloco” (traditional plantains), served with a chili onion and tomato salad over healthy greens and turmeric rice. Part of proceeds go to Tables Without Borders' chef Williams Bacon from the Ivory Coast. Contains pistachio nuts! Not available in a vegetarian option.
|Persian Plants & Peas
|$15.00
A fusion take on traditional Iranian flavors, in collaboration with Tables Without Borders chef Taraneh Salehi. Warm chicken and split peas on kale and turmeric rice, salad Shirazi (tomatoes and cucumbers), goji berries, mint, with Kalamata olive and walnut dressing. Topped with almonds and crackle rice.
|Old Saigon Sandwich
|$13.00
Banh Mi with a twist! Adobo chicken, Asian slaw, chile garlic mayo and a drizzled Asian dressing on a pretty toasted baguette.
Sweet Leaf -
1152 15th Street NW, Washington
|Cookies
|$1.12
chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, sugar
SANDWICHES
Peruvian Brothers
1280 4th St NE, Washington
|Alfajores Cookie
|$3.00
|Small Primavera Rice
|$4.00
|Small Fried Plantains
|$4.00
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
1201 Half Street, SE #105, 1201 Half Street, SE
|Chocolate Explosion Cookie
|$2.00
when a brownie meets a cookie, the result is this surprising little gem. deep chocolate dough is rolled in confectioners’ sugar, and then baked until the decadent chocolate cookie breaks through the white peaks of sugar crust. seriously.
rated #1 on "the best cookies in nyc" - time out magazine
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette
|$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
|Chicken & Apple Salad
|$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
TaKorean
1301 U Street NW, Washington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
Lana's
1135 Okie Street Northeast, Washington
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Y’all it’s the classic cookie, it’s soft, it’s chewy, it’s everything you need. This will heal your broken heart, boost your serotonin, clear your skin. It won’t really but this cookie is the bees knees.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1308 G St NW, Washington
|Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Dark and Milk Chocolate Chips
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Fare Well
406 H Street NE, Washington
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
TaKorean
1309 5th Street NE, Washington DC
|3 Tacos
|$11.15
Soft corn tortillas, includes choice of slaw & toppings.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Baked in-house daily.
|The Bowl
|$11.15
Choice of protein, slaw, rice and toppings.
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Cheese Danish Croissant
|$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
|Palmier Cookie
|$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Tail Up Goat
1827 Adams Mill Road, NW, Washington
|Roasted Delicata Squash
|$23.00
Roasted delicata squash with black walnut and fried rosemary stuffing. Serves two as a side.
Contains gluten, nuts and dairy.
All items will come with re-warming instructions. Items can only be picked up on Thursday, December 23rd from 10:45 AM to 2:45 PM. All sales are final.
|Bake at Home Two Bite Cinnamon Rolls with Orange Cream Cheese Icing
|$15.00
Six two bite bake at home cinnamon rolls with orange cream cheese frosting.
Contains gluten and dairy.
All items will come with re-warming instructions. Items can only be picked up on Thursday, December 23rd from 10:45 AM to 2:45 PM. All sales are final.
|Pan Roasted Cauliflower
|$18.00
Pan roasted cauliflower with a date + black lime glaze with a pomegranate, red onion & herb salad. Serves two as a side.
All items will come with re-warming instructions. Items can only be picked up on Thursday, December 23rd from 10:45 AM to 2:45 PM. All sales are final.
Prescription Chicken
1819 7th Street NW, Washington
|Grandma Style Chicken Soup
|$12.00
Like Grandma used to make, served with pulled chicken, sautéed veggies, dill, your choice of noodles or matzah balls, or BOTH! (BiPartisan)
|Cold/Frozen Quart of Soup
|$12.00
Cold/Frozen soup so you can pop it back in the freezer and stock up!
|Bi Partisan Soup
|$14.00
Our Grandma-style soup that comes with both matzah balls AND egg noodles...because if you have to reach across the aisle, it might as well be a soup decision! If you'd like another style of broth just choose below!
Chaia
615 I Street NW, Washington
|Caneta Cookie
|$3.25
cinnamon-coconut cookie; gf and vegan
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish