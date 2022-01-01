Cowboy burgers in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve cowboy burgers
The DINER
2453 18th St. NW, Washington
|the Cowboy Burger
|$14.95
8oz Angus Beef Patty with Pepper Jack, Bacon, Fried Onion Ring and BBQ Sauce (Lettuce, Tomato and Onion)
Cafe Vino - 4885 MacArthur Boulevard NW
4885 MacArthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington
|SPICY COWBOY BURGER
|$17.00
BLACK ANGUS BURGER TOPPED WITH CRISPY FRIED ONIONS, SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE, JALAPENOS, AND VINO SAUCE ON A BRIOCHE BUN. SERVED WITH HOUSE MADE CHIPS. SUB ROSEMARY FRES OR HOUSE GREENS (+$1)
Mike & Lois's Late Night Grill - 1800 Belmont Rd Nw
1802 Belmont Road Northwest, Washington
|Cowboy Belt Buster Burger Combo
|$13.00
Classic Texas-size butter burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickle. Served on a Toasted Potato Bun.
Combo includes 4-Wings + Fries