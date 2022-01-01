Crab cake sandwiches in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
Station 4
1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$28.00
Jumbo Lump Crab-Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeño Tartar Sauce
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
Lettuce, onion and tomato, remoulade, potato roll
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
701 Wharf St SW, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Griddled panko-crusted crab cake, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
Ophelia's Fish House
501 8th St SE, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
Ophelia’s homemade crab cakes served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, and topped with old
bay aioli with choice of fries or cole slaw
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Griddled panko-crusted crab cake, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
Moruss Seafood and Crab House
2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$11.99
5oz Maryland style crab cake fried and served on a bun , topped with fixings of your choice
Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO
711 Kennedy St NW, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.99
Lump crab meat, bell pepper, mayo, mustard, breadcrumbs, parsley, shredduce, tomato, special sauce on a brioche bun.
Served a la carte, or with choice of chips or side salad.
Uptown Market Restaurant
4465 Connecticut Ave, NW, Washington
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.95
5 oz jumbo lump crab cake on brioche bun with remoulade sauce, tomato, onion, and lettuce