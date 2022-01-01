Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cake sandwiches in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches

Station 4 image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 4

1101 4th Street Southwest, Washington

Avg 4 (5689 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$28.00
Jumbo Lump Crab-Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeño Tartar Sauce
More about Station 4
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
More about Busboys and Poets
Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Lettuce, onion and tomato, remoulade, potato roll
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf

701 Wharf St SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Griddled panko-crusted crab cake, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
Ophelia's Fish House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ophelia's Fish House

501 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
Ophelia’s homemade crab cakes served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, and topped with old
bay aioli with choice of fries or cole slaw
More about Ophelia's Fish House
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, Old Bay tartar sauce (on side), brioche bun. Crab cake is not Gluten-Free Friendly.
Possible Allergies: Gluten, Seafood, Dairy.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle

1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Griddled panko-crusted crab cake, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
More about Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
Moruss Seafood and Crab House image

 

Moruss Seafood and Crab House

2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$11.99
5oz Maryland style crab cake fried and served on a bun , topped with fixings of your choice
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House
Item pic

 

Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO

711 Kennedy St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.99
Lump crab meat, bell pepper, mayo, mustard, breadcrumbs, parsley, shredduce, tomato, special sauce on a brioche bun.
Served a la carte, or with choice of chips or side salad.
More about Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN

Uptown Market Restaurant

4465 Connecticut Ave, NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.95
5 oz jumbo lump crab cake on brioche bun with remoulade sauce, tomato, onion, and lettuce
More about Uptown Market Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

THE CREOLE ON 14TH

3345 14th street nw, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
Fried Crab Cake with Lettuce, Tomato, and Creole Remoulade Sauce on Brioche Bun
More about THE CREOLE ON 14TH

