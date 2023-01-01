Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab fried rice in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve crab fried rice

Main pic

 

Millie's Spring Valley - 4866 Massachusetts Ave. NW

4866 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Fried Rice$29.00
Coconut and lemongrass rice with lump crab, mango, pineapple, bean sprouts, macadamia nuts, and fried egg with a side of lime chili sauce
More about Millie's Spring Valley - 4866 Massachusetts Ave. NW
Item pic

 

CHIKO - Dupont

2029 P st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab Fried Rice$18.00
Corn, Old Bay Aioli, Edible Flowers, Sliced Jalapeño
More about CHIKO - Dupont
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Fried Rice$18.00
Maryland Crab Fried Rice$16.00
Wok-Charred Zucchini, XO Paste.
Soft Shell Crab Fried Rice$18.00
Corn, Old Bay Aioli, Edible Flowers, Sliced Jalapeño
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill
Consumer pic

 

1865 Steak|Seafood & Cigars - 3813 GEORGIA AVE NW

3813 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp and Crab Fried Rice$25.00
3Jumbo Shrimp 4ounces lump. crab
More about 1865 Steak|Seafood & Cigars - 3813 GEORGIA AVE NW
Restaurant banner

 

THE CREOLE ON 14TH

3345 14th street nw, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Snow crab fried rice$25.00
More about THE CREOLE ON 14TH
Item pic

 

Beau Thai Mt Pleasant - Washington

3162 Mt Pleasant St, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Rice$19.00
Fried rice with crab meat, egg, carrots, peas, celery & tomato
More about Beau Thai Mt Pleasant - Washington
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beau Thai - Shaw

1550 7th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (7815 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Rice$20.00
Fried rice with crab meat, egg, carrots, peas, celery & tomato
More about Beau Thai - Shaw

