Crab fried rice in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve crab fried rice
Millie's Spring Valley - 4866 Massachusetts Ave. NW
4866 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington
|Crab Fried Rice
|$29.00
Coconut and lemongrass rice with lump crab, mango, pineapple, bean sprouts, macadamia nuts, and fried egg with a side of lime chili sauce
CHIKO - Dupont
2029 P st NW, Washington
|Soft Shell Crab Fried Rice
|$18.00
Corn, Old Bay Aioli, Edible Flowers, Sliced Jalapeño
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
423 8th St SE, Washington
|Crab Fried Rice
|$18.00
|Maryland Crab Fried Rice
|$16.00
Wok-Charred Zucchini, XO Paste.
|Soft Shell Crab Fried Rice
|$18.00
Corn, Old Bay Aioli, Edible Flowers, Sliced Jalapeño
1865 Steak|Seafood & Cigars - 3813 GEORGIA AVE NW
3813 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington
|Shrimp and Crab Fried Rice
|$25.00
3Jumbo Shrimp 4ounces lump. crab
THE CREOLE ON 14TH
3345 14th street nw, Washington
|Snow crab fried rice
|$25.00
Beau Thai Mt Pleasant - Washington
3162 Mt Pleasant St, Washington
|Crab Fried Rice
|$19.00
Fried rice with crab meat, egg, carrots, peas, celery & tomato