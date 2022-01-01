Crispy tacos in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve crispy tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
Bandit Taco Tenleytown - 4629 41st NW
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, lemon sake, on flour tortilla.
TACOS
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and lemon sake, on flour tortilla.
Tiki Taco
2010 P St NW, Washington
|Crispy Sesame Tofu taco
|$4.25
Green Papaya Salad, Toasted Coconut, Sweet Chili Sauce