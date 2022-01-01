Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tofu in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve crispy tofu

Chloe image

 

Chloe

1331 4th Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Mushroom & Tofu Banh Mi$10.00
pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
More about Chloe
Fedwich image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fedwich

1517 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Tofu Bahn Mi$13.00
Sticky Garlic, Arugula, Cherry Pepper Aioli, Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Sesame, Hero Roll veg
More about Fedwich
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy ToFu$8.50
Fried tofu with choice of home made sauce.
Grilled Crispy Tofu$14.95
Grilled crispy tofu with choice of home made sauce.
More about Banana Leaves
Chopsmith image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopsmith

11 District Square SW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Miso Tofu - Side$5.00
Crispy Miso Tofu Plate$17.00
crispy miso tofu, coconut jasmine rice, grilled broccoli, grilled pineapple, kale miso salad with power mix (kale, cabbage, carrots), red & yellow bell peppers, radish, cilantro, toasted coconut flakes, sesame seeds, ginger miso dressing
More about Chopsmith

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Omelettes

Pecan Pies

Suadero

Clam Chowder

Chicken Noodle Soup

Honey Chicken

Chai Lattes

Lobsters

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston