Crispy tofu in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve crispy tofu
Chloe
1331 4th Street SE, Washington
|Crispy Mushroom & Tofu Banh Mi
|$10.00
pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fedwich
1517 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Crispy Tofu Bahn Mi
|$13.00
Sticky Garlic, Arugula, Cherry Pepper Aioli, Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Sesame, Hero Roll veg
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|Crispy ToFu
|$8.50
Fried tofu with choice of home made sauce.
|Grilled Crispy Tofu
|$14.95
Grilled crispy tofu with choice of home made sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Chopsmith
11 District Square SW, Washington
|Crispy Miso Tofu - Side
|$5.00
|Crispy Miso Tofu Plate
|$17.00
crispy miso tofu, coconut jasmine rice, grilled broccoli, grilled pineapple, kale miso salad with power mix (kale, cabbage, carrots), red & yellow bell peppers, radish, cilantro, toasted coconut flakes, sesame seeds, ginger miso dressing