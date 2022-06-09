Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissant sandwiches in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches

Croissant Breakfast Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
Main pic

 

Highlands 1,LLC

4706 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Sandwich on Croissant$8.00
More about Highlands 1,LLC
Confetti Play Cafe image

 

Confetti Play Cafe

4545 42nd St NW #109, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$8.95
More about Confetti Play Cafe
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$3.65
Rosemary ham, egg & america cheese
or
Egg & cheese (v)
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Pizza Policy image

 

Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos

1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Egg Sandwich$8.35
Croissant and scrambled egg with choice of cheese + breakfast meat
More about Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | City Center

1090 I Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | City Center
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich image

 

Tatte - DC Bakery

1200 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte - DC Bakery

