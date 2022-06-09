Croissant sandwiches in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Highlands 1,LLC
Highlands 1,LLC
4706 14th Street NW, Washington
|Breakfast Sandwich on Croissant
|$8.00
More about Confetti Play Cafe
Confetti Play Cafe
4545 42nd St NW #109, Washington
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.95
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.65
Rosemary ham, egg & america cheese
or
Egg & cheese (v)
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos
Pizza Policy/Bub's Breakfast Burritos
1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Croissant Egg Sandwich
|$8.35
Croissant and scrambled egg with choice of cheese + breakfast meat
More about Tatte Bakery | City Center
Tatte Bakery | City Center
1090 I Street Northwest, Washington
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte - DC Bakery
Tatte - DC Bakery
1200 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg