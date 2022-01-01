Croissants in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve croissants
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, the pain chocolat is made using our buttery croissant dough wrapped around two bars of dark chocolate. Wonderful and warm from the oven.
|Salmon & Egg Croissant
|$9.99
Smoked salmon, lemon spread, lettuce, tomato, and hard-boiled egg on a croissant.
|Croissant
|$3.99
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Plain Croissant
|$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Dolcezza - Logan Circle
Dolcezza - Logan Circle
1418 14th Street NW, washington
|Breakfast Croissant
|$9.50
More about Dolcezza - City Center DC
Dolcezza - City Center DC
904 Palmer Alley NW, Washington
|Large Latte
|$5.75
2 shots of espresso with 14 ounces of steamed milk. This drink weighs about 1 lb. Other things that weigh about 1 lb. include a block of butter, 20 AA batteries, and a guinea pig.
|Mocha Latte
|$5.50
In the popular canine remake of Romeo and Juliet that played exclusively at the Belasco theatre in nineteen-aught-seven starring Booger the Pug as Romeo and Lilibeth the precocious cocker spaniel as Juliet, production had to stop momentarily when Booger the pug found himself on the wrong side of a mocha latte belonging to an intern of the director. The intern was dismissed summarily from his position for his negligence but not before the director changed the potassium cyanide from the original Romeo and Juliet text to a mocha latte due to its deleterious effect on Booger throughout production. Booger unfortunately was never the same and was last seen crossing the border into Mexico after a peyote-induced vision showed him a map to pug coo coo land.
|Cappuccino
|$4.20
6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.
More about Bistro Du Jour
Bistro Du Jour
99 District Square SW, Wasington
|Cheeseburger L’americaine
|$19.00
Double Patty, American Cheese, Special Sauce, French Fries
|Americain
|$15.00
Eggs Any Style, Croissant, Bacon, Crispy Fingerlings
|Gougeres
|$8.00
Warm Cheese Puffs, Gruyere
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
555 13th Street, Washington
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
|Croissant
|$3.99
More about Le Bon Cafe
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Le Bon Cafe
210 2ND ST SE, Washington
|Le Bon Club
|$9.25
Smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, mesclun and honey dijon mayo on country bread
|Soup du Jour
|$5.50
A changing selection of delicious soups, all housemade and mostly vegetarian, served with sliced baguette
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$6.25
French ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant
More about Dolcezza at The Wharf
Dolcezza at The Wharf
99 District Square SW, washington
|Breakfast Croissant
|$9.50
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
|Plain Croissant
|$4.00
More about Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
2459 18th Street NW, Washington
|Latte
|$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
|Dirty Chai
|$4.95
Chai Made with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon and Ginger. Topped with a Single Shot of Espresso (Two for 16oz)
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
1201 Half Street, SE #105, 1201 Half Street, SE
|Croissant Monkey Bread
|$4.00
Bite sized pieces of croissant dough are rolled in autumnal spiced sugar, baked together, and glaze in a light apricot nappage to make this extra-flaky, extra-delicious pull apart bread.
|Almond Croissant
|$5.50
Talk about taking a good thing to the next level, to make our almond croissants our classic and chocolate croissants are cut in half, dipped in rum syrup, toasted and sandwich around a delicious frangipane filling.
|Turkey and Gruyere Croissant
|$7.50
More about Pizza Policy
Pizza Policy
1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Croissant Egg Sandwich
|$7.95
Croissant and scrambled egg with choice of cheese + breakfast meat
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette
|$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
|Chicken & Apple Salad
|$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Cheese Danish Croissant
|$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
|Palmier Cookie
|$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
More about The Coupe
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Coupe
3415 11th Street NW, Washington
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
Traditional Pain au Chocolat
More about D Light Cafe
D Light Cafe
2475 18th St. NW, Washington
|Gravlax Salmon Croissant
|$12.99
|Almond Croissant
|$4.70
|Butter Croissant
|$3.85
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
More about Officina Cafe
Officina Cafe
1615 L Street NW, Washington
|Cornetto (Pistachio Stuffed Croissant)
|$4.50
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish