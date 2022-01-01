Croissants in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve croissants

Chocolate Croissant image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, the pain chocolat is made using our buttery croissant dough wrapped around two bars of dark chocolate. Wonderful and warm from the oven.
Salmon & Egg Croissant$9.99
Smoked salmon, lemon spread, lettuce, tomato, and hard-boiled egg on a croissant.
Croissant$3.99
Over a hundred years of experience from our family of French bakers have gone into creating the perfect croissant – rich and tasty with a crisp crust and a deliciously soft center.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Chocolate Croissant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Plain Croissant$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
Breakfast Croissant image

 

Dolcezza - Logan Circle

1418 14th Street NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Croissant$9.50
scrambled egg, smoked bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, avocado spread, romaine, sriracha mayo, chives
More about Dolcezza - Logan Circle
Dolcezza - City Center DC image

 

Dolcezza - City Center DC

904 Palmer Alley NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Latte$5.75
2 shots of espresso with 14 ounces of steamed milk. This drink weighs about 1 lb. Other things that weigh about 1 lb. include a block of butter, 20 AA batteries, and a guinea pig.
Mocha Latte$5.50
In the popular canine remake of Romeo and Juliet that played exclusively at the Belasco theatre in nineteen-aught-seven starring Booger the Pug as Romeo and Lilibeth the precocious cocker spaniel as Juliet, production had to stop momentarily when Booger the pug found himself on the wrong side of a mocha latte belonging to an intern of the director. The intern was dismissed summarily from his position for his negligence but not before the director changed the potassium cyanide from the original Romeo and Juliet text to a mocha latte due to its deleterious effect on Booger throughout production. Booger unfortunately was never the same and was last seen crossing the border into Mexico after a peyote-induced vision showed him a map to pug coo coo land.
Cappuccino$4.20
6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.
More about Dolcezza - City Center DC
Bistro Du Jour image

 

Bistro Du Jour

99 District Square SW, Wasington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger L’americaine$19.00
Double Patty, American Cheese, Special Sauce, French Fries
Americain$15.00
Eggs Any Style, Croissant, Bacon, Crispy Fingerlings
Gougeres$8.00
Warm Cheese Puffs, Gruyere
More about Bistro Du Jour
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

555 13th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Croissant$3.99
Over a hundred years of experience from our family of French bakers have gone into creating the perfect croissant – rich and tasty with a crisp crust and a deliciously soft center.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Le Bon Cafe image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Le Bon Cafe

210 2ND ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Le Bon Club$9.25
Smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, mesclun and honey dijon mayo on country bread
Soup du Jour$5.50
A changing selection of delicious soups, all housemade and mostly vegetarian, served with sliced baguette
Ham and Cheese Croissant$6.25
French ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant
More about Le Bon Cafe
Breakfast Croissant image

 

Dolcezza at The Wharf

99 District Square SW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Croissant$9.50
scrambled egg, smoked bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, avocado spread, romaine, sriracha mayo, chives
More about Dolcezza at The Wharf
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Plain Croissant$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge image

 

Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Latte$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
Latte$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
Dirty Chai$4.95
Chai Made with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon and Ginger. Topped with a Single Shot of Espresso (Two for 16oz)
More about Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
A Baked Joint image

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Butter Croissant$4.25
More about A Baked Joint
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery image

 

Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery

1201 Half Street, SE #105, 1201 Half Street, SE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Monkey Bread$4.00
Bite sized pieces of croissant dough are rolled in autumnal spiced sugar, baked together, and glaze in a light apricot nappage to make this extra-flaky, extra-delicious pull apart bread.
Almond Croissant$5.50
Talk about taking a good thing to the next level, to make our almond croissants our classic and chocolate croissants are cut in half, dipped in rum syrup, toasted and sandwich around a delicious frangipane filling.
Turkey and Gruyere Croissant$7.50
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
Pizza Policy image

 

Pizza Policy

1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Egg Sandwich$7.95
Croissant and scrambled egg with choice of cheese + breakfast meat
More about Pizza Policy
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham, Egg & Cheese Baguette$11.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm baguette.
Chicken & Apple Salad$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Danish Croissant$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
Palmier Cookie$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
The Coupe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Coupe

3415 11th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Traditional Pain au Chocolat
More about The Coupe
D Light Cafe image

 

D Light Cafe

2475 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gravlax Salmon Croissant$12.99
Almond Croissant$4.70
Butter Croissant$3.85
More about D Light Cafe
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Officina Cafe image

 

Officina Cafe

1615 L Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cornetto (Pistachio Stuffed Croissant)$4.50
More about Officina Cafe
Tatte Bakery image

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Blt Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

French Toast

Salmon

Avocado Rolls

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Lobster Rolls

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston