Cucumber salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Item pic

 

Rocklands BBQ DC

2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cucumber Salad$0.00
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
Item pic

 

Baan Siam

425 Eye St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Small Cucumber Salad$4.00
More about Baan Siam
Bar Chinois image

DIM SUM

Bar Chinois

455 Eye St, Washington

Avg 4.3 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cucumber + Mushroom Salad$9.00
Cucumber, chili, cilantro, garlic soy vinaigrette, seaweed (vegan)
Cucumber & Mushroom Salad$9.00
More about Bar Chinois
Item pic

 

Fat Fish

1 Market Sq SW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cucumber Salad$6.00
chili cucumber salad served over greens. contains nuts
Spicy Shrimp & Cucumber Salad$7.00
cooked shrimp, cucumbers, lettuce, tossed in spicy sauce with crunchy jalapeños, scallions & drizzled with sweet soy
More about Fat Fish
Smashed Cucumber Salad image

 

Tiger Fork

922 N St (rear) NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (3466 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smashed Cucumber Salad$8.00
garlic, chili, sesame
More about Tiger Fork

