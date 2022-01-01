Cucumber salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve cucumber salad
More about Bar Chinois
DIM SUM
Bar Chinois
455 Eye St, Washington
|Cucumber + Mushroom Salad
|$9.00
Cucumber, chili, cilantro, garlic soy vinaigrette, seaweed (vegan)
|Cucumber & Mushroom Salad
|$9.00
More about Fat Fish
Fat Fish
1 Market Sq SW, Washington
|Chili Cucumber Salad
|$6.00
chili cucumber salad served over greens. contains nuts
|Spicy Shrimp & Cucumber Salad
|$7.00
cooked shrimp, cucumbers, lettuce, tossed in spicy sauce with crunchy jalapeños, scallions & drizzled with sweet soy