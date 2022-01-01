Cupcakes in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve cupcakes
SANDWICHES
TAQUERIA EMISSARY
2029 P ST NW, Washington
|GF Carrot Cupcake
|$6.00
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Baked & Wired
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington
|Smurfette Cupcake
|$5.95
Lemon cakecup with fresh blueberries folded inside with lemon buttercream frosting
|Coconut Cupcake
|$5.80
Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, and toasted coconut
|Extra Single Cupcake Box
|$0.50
This extra single cupcake box can be used separate a cupcake assortment order.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington
|Cupcakes
|$3.25
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Strawberry Vanilla Cupcake
|$4.00
SANDWICHES
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Smurfette Cupcake
|$5.95
|Strawberry Cupcake
|$5.80
A Baked&Wired bestseller! Vanilla cake with fresh strawberries folded in the batter finished with a swirl of pink buttercream.
|Karens Birthday Cupcake
|$5.80
A Baked&Wired classic! Named after the owner’s mom, this is a family recipe for moist chocolate cake with a vanilla buttercream frosting.
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sticky Fingers Diner
406 H Street NE, Washington
|Cupcake
|$4.00
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Strawberry Vanilla Cupcake
|$4.00
SANDWICHES
Bakers Daughter
1402 Okie St NE, Washington
|Strawberry Vanilla Cupcake
|$4.00
Magnolia Bakery
50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Choc/Van Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..
|2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go
|$7.90
2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream!
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Van/Van Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.