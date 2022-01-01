Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve cupcakes

Piccolina image

 

Piccolina

963 Palmer Alley NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Cupcakes$2.00
More about Piccolina
My Cake Theory image

 

My Cake Theory

325 7th St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Monthly Cupcake$4.75
More about My Cake Theory
Main pic

SANDWICHES

TAQUERIA EMISSARY

2029 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (165 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Carrot Cupcake$6.00
More about TAQUERIA EMISSARY
Emissary image

 

Emissary

2032 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cupcake$5.25
GF Carrot Cupcake$6.00
More about Emissary
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Baked & Wired

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)
Takeout
Smurfette Cupcake$5.95
Lemon cakecup with fresh blueberries folded inside with lemon buttercream frosting
Coconut Cupcake$5.80
Vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream, and toasted coconut
Extra Single Cupcake Box$0.50
This extra single cupcake box can be used separate a cupcake assortment order.
More about Baked & Wired
Pete's New Haven Style Apizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza

4940 Wisconsin Ave, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1658 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cupcakes$3.25
More about Pete's New Haven Style Apizza
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Vanilla Cupcake$4.00
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Purple Patch image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (7910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ube Cupcake$5.00
More about Purple Patch
Item pic

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Smurfette Cupcake$5.95
Strawberry Cupcake$5.80
A Baked&Wired bestseller! Vanilla cake with fresh strawberries folded in the batter finished with a swirl of pink buttercream.
Karens Birthday Cupcake$5.80
A Baked&Wired classic! Named after the owner’s mom, this is a family recipe for moist chocolate cake with a vanilla buttercream frosting.
More about A Baked Joint
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky Fingers Diner

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cupcake$4.00
More about Sticky Fingers Diner
Item pic

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Vanilla Cupcake$4.00
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Vanilla Cupcake$4.00
More about Bakers Daughter
Choc/Van Cupcake to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery

50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

No reviews yet
Choc/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..
2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go$7.90
2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream!

Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Van/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
More about Magnolia Bakery

