Curry in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve curry
Makan
3400 11th St NW, Washington
|Beef Rendang
|$25.00
The classic dry beef curry with coconut, lemongrass, nutmeg and lime leaf
|Kerabu Mangga
|$14.00
A refreshing green mango and papaya salad with sambal belacan, laksa leaf, tomato, peanuts, fish sauce, calamansi
Can not accommadate allergies. No changes or substitutions allowed.
|Paneer Sate
|$13.00
Paneer (cheese) skewers, marinated in spices, aromatics, and coconut milk, grilled and served with peanut sauce, rice, cucumber & shallots *V*
FRENCH FRIES
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Madras Curry Chicken
|$21.00
couscous, green apples, raisins,
arugula, curry cream
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Negril Eatery
2301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington
|CURRIED CHICKEN DINNER
|$9.50
Dark meat chicken marinated in our special curry sauce with potatoes served with rice and peas and a side of cabbage
|Curry Chicken Pattie
|$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with chicken breast and flavored with our special curry sauce
SANDWICHES
Peaches Kitchen & Catering
6214 3rd St NW, Washington
|Curry Chicken Dinner
|$13.49
Jackie - American Bistro
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington
|Jackie Burger
|$21.00
Double patty, shoulder bacon, cheddar cheese, special sauce
|Mushroom Croquettes
|$16.00
yukon gold potatoes, leeks, miso + tofu sauce
|Spam Fried Rice
|$29.00
house made spam, shrimp, crab fat, edamame, soft egg | gf.
Bammy's
301 Water St, SE Suite 115, Washington
|Goat Curry
|$18.00
potato, carrot
|Shrimp Curry
|$18.00
coconut, okra
DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Toki Underground
1234 H St Ne, Washington
|Taipei Curry Chicken Ramen
|$15.00
Curry tonkotsu broth, fried chicken, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
HoneyFlower Foods
2800 10th St NE, Washington DC
|POTATO CAULIFLOWER CURRY SALAD
|$5.00
Roasted Cauliflower and Potatoes, Coconut Turmeric Curry, Brown Rice, and Pickled Onions.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Hatoba
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|TOMATO CURRY TG
|$14.75
**Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating for both uncooked and par-cooked noodle options in order to preserve maximum freshness and quality.** An exotic but comforting vegan ramen with a base of miso, tomatoes, and a hint of curry. Topped with roasted beefsteak tomato, tomato oroshi, cilantro and basil. VEGAN FRIENDLY.
Naanwise Indian Cuisine
2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC
|Naan
|$3.00
leavened bread with butter
|Coconut Chicken Curry
|$16.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken cooked with southern spices and coconut milk spiced to your taste.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$16.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken Breast cooked in tandoor and served in moderately spiced cream sauce.
London Curry House
1301 U Street NW, Washington
|Non Veg Trio Curry Platter
|$25.00
(Lamb Rogan Josh, Chicken Tikka Masala, Goat Curry)
|Fish & Chips with Curry Sauce
|$17.00
|Veg Trio Curry Platter
|$22.00
(Saag Panir, Aloo Gobi, Chana Masala)