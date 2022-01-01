Curry in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve curry

Makan image

 

Makan

3400 11th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Rendang$25.00
The classic dry beef curry with coconut, lemongrass, nutmeg and lime leaf
Kerabu Mangga$14.00
A refreshing green mango and papaya salad with sambal belacan, laksa leaf, tomato, peanuts, fish sauce, calamansi
Can not accommadate allergies. No changes or substitutions allowed.
Paneer Sate$13.00
Paneer (cheese) skewers, marinated in spices, aromatics, and coconut milk, grilled and served with peanut sauce, rice, cucumber & shallots *V*
More about Makan
Chef Geoff's image

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Madras Curry Chicken$21.00
couscous, green apples, raisins,
arugula, curry cream
More about Chef Geoff's
Negril Eatery image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Negril Eatery

2301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4599 reviews)
Takeout
CURRIED CHICKEN DINNER$9.50
Dark meat chicken marinated in our special curry sauce with potatoes served with rice and peas and a side of cabbage
Curry Chicken Pattie$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with chicken breast and flavored with our special curry sauce
More about Negril Eatery
Peaches Kitchen & Catering image

SANDWICHES

Peaches Kitchen & Catering

6214 3rd St NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken Dinner$13.49
More about Peaches Kitchen & Catering
Swahili Village - DC image

 

Swahili Village - DC

1990 M St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kuku Curry$28.00
More about Swahili Village - DC
Jackie - American Bistro image

 

Jackie - American Bistro

79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jackie Burger$21.00
Double patty, shoulder bacon, cheddar cheese, special sauce
Mushroom Croquettes$16.00
yukon gold potatoes, leeks, miso + tofu sauce
Spam Fried Rice$29.00
house made spam, shrimp, crab fat, edamame, soft egg | gf.
More about Jackie - American Bistro
Bammy's image

 

Bammy's

301 Water St, SE Suite 115, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Goat Curry$18.00
potato, carrot
Shrimp Curry$18.00
coconut, okra
More about Bammy's
Toki Underground image

DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Toki Underground

1234 H St Ne, Washington

Avg 4.5 (6367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taipei Curry Chicken Ramen$15.00
Curry tonkotsu broth, fried chicken, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
Taipei Curry Chicken Ramen$15.00
Curry tonkotsu broth, fried chicken, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
More about Toki Underground
POTATO CAULIFLOWER CURRY SALAD image

 

HoneyFlower Foods

2800 10th St NE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
POTATO CAULIFLOWER CURRY SALAD$5.00
Roasted Cauliflower and Potatoes, Coconut Turmeric Curry, Brown Rice, and Pickled Onions.
More about HoneyFlower Foods
TOMATO CURRY TG image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Hatoba

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 4.3 (447 reviews)
Takeout
TOMATO CURRY TG$14.75
**Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating for both uncooked and par-cooked noodle options in order to preserve maximum freshness and quality.** An exotic but comforting vegan ramen with a base of miso, tomatoes, and a hint of curry. Topped with roasted beefsteak tomato, tomato oroshi, cilantro and basil. VEGAN FRIENDLY.
More about Hatoba
Naanwise Indian Cuisine image

 

Naanwise Indian Cuisine

2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Naan$3.00
leavened bread with butter
Coconut Chicken Curry$16.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken cooked with southern spices and coconut milk spiced to your taste.
Chicken Tikka Masala$16.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken Breast cooked in tandoor and served in moderately spiced cream sauce.
More about Naanwise Indian Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

London Curry House

1301 U Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Non Veg Trio Curry Platter$25.00
(Lamb Rogan Josh, Chicken Tikka Masala, Goat Curry)
Fish & Chips with Curry Sauce$17.00
Veg Trio Curry Platter$22.00
(Saag Panir, Aloo Gobi, Chana Masala)
More about London Curry House

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Cheese Pizza

Cappuccino

Rotisserie Chicken

Veggie Rolls

Samosa

Chicken Salad

Fattoush Salad

Hot Chocolate

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston