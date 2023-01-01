Curry goat in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peaches Kitchen & Catering image

SANDWICHES

Peaches Kitchen & Catering

6214 3rd St NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Goat$0.00
1/3 pan serves 5 people
Half a pan serves 10 people
Full pan serves 20 people
Curry Goat Dinner$18.69
Curry Goat Lunch$14.29
More about Peaches Kitchen & Catering
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Goat$7.95
candied yams (gf, vg)
braised green beans & red peppers (gf, vg)
fried plantains (v)
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Bombay Street Food image

 

Bombay Street Food - 8th Street

524 8th St. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Curry$21.00
More about Bombay Street Food - 8th Street
Bombay Street Food image

CURRY

Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

1413 Park Road, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Curry$21.00
Spicy goat curry$21.00
More about Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

