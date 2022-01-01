Donburi in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve donburi
China Chilcano
418 7th St NW, Washington
|Donburi Tuna
|$19.00
Tuna, steamed rice, red onion, puffed quinoa, avocado, pickled nabo
Perry's
1811 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington
|Stir-Fry Chicken Donburi
|$15.00
napa cabbage, carrots, scallions, garlic, poached egg
|Chirashi Donburi
|$32.00
Chef’s choice of assorted fresh fish on top of sushi rice w/ vegetables, sweet omelet
RAMEN • NOODLES
Hatoba
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|Reggie's Donburi
|$6.00
Steamed rice, soy sauce, nori goma, topped with a fried egg
SHIBUYA EATERY / SHABU PLUS / DEATH PUNCH
2321 18th Street NW, Washington
|Grilled Kurobuta Pork Donburi
|$16.00
Served Over Steamed Rice
|Simmered Wagyu Beef & Onion Donburi
|$23.00
with Soft Poached Egg. Served Over Steamed Rice
|Ember Roasted Mushroom Donburi
|$16.00