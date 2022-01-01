Donburi in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Donburi Tuna image

 

China Chilcano

418 7th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3658 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Donburi Tuna$19.00
Tuna, steamed rice, red onion, puffed quinoa, avocado, pickled nabo
More about China Chilcano
55f31bbe-9af4-411c-a91c-ed6170e18ecb image

 

Perry's

1811 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stir-Fry Chicken Donburi$15.00
napa cabbage, carrots, scallions, garlic, poached egg
Chirashi Donburi$32.00
Chef’s choice of assorted fresh fish on top of sushi rice w/ vegetables, sweet omelet
More about Perry's
Hatoba image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Hatoba

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 4.3 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reggie's Donburi$6.00
Steamed rice, soy sauce, nori goma, topped with a fried egg
More about Hatoba
Item pic

 

SHIBUYA EATERY / SHABU PLUS / DEATH PUNCH

2321 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Kurobuta Pork Donburi$16.00
Served Over Steamed Rice
Simmered Wagyu Beef & Onion Donburi$23.00
with Soft Poached Egg. Served Over Steamed Rice
Ember Roasted Mushroom Donburi$16.00
More about SHIBUYA EATERY / SHABU PLUS / DEATH PUNCH

