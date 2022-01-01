Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve eel

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Taro

1503 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (10139 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE EEL SAUCE$2.00
extra eel sauce in 2oz souffle
BBQ EEL$10.00
unagi / gluten (soy sauce)
More about Sushi Taro
Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar

1926 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel & Avocado w/ Unagi Sauce$12.00
side of eel sauce$2.00
More about Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L Grilled Eel Bowl$13.95
BBQ Eel over sushi rice and drizzled with eel sauce.
BBQ Eel with Avocado Roll$8.50
Eel sauce$1.00
More about Banana Leaves
NaRa-Ya

88 District Square Southwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Electric Eel Roll$19.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber,
lemon mascarpone, topped with fresh water eel, avocado kosho, tempura crisp, and unagi sauce
More about NaRa-Ya
DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Toki Underground

1234 H St Ne, Washington

Avg 4.5 (6367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy deboned chicken thigh with eel sauce$10.00
More about Toki Underground
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

465 K Street NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eel & Cucumber Roll$11.00
Eel & Cucumber Roll$8.00
More about Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
SHIBUYA EATERY / SHABU PLUS / DEATH PUNCH

2321 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eel Avocado Roll$15.00
8 Piece
More about SHIBUYA EATERY / SHABU PLUS / DEATH PUNCH

