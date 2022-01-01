Eel in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve eel
More about Sushi Taro
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Taro
1503 17th St NW, Washington
|SIDE EEL SAUCE
|$2.00
extra eel sauce in 2oz souffle
|BBQ EEL
|$10.00
unagi / gluten (soy sauce)
More about Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
1926 14th Street NW, Washington
|Eel & Avocado w/ Unagi Sauce
|$12.00
|side of eel sauce
|$2.00
More about Banana Leaves
DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Banana Leaves
2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|L Grilled Eel Bowl
|$13.95
BBQ Eel over sushi rice and drizzled with eel sauce.
|BBQ Eel with Avocado Roll
|$8.50
|Eel sauce
|$1.00
More about NaRa-Ya
NaRa-Ya
88 District Square Southwest, Washington
|Electric Eel Roll
|$19.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber,
lemon mascarpone, topped with fresh water eel, avocado kosho, tempura crisp, and unagi sauce
More about Toki Underground
DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Toki Underground
1234 H St Ne, Washington
|Crispy deboned chicken thigh with eel sauce
|$10.00
More about Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
465 K Street NW, Washington DC
|Eel & Cucumber Roll
|$11.00
