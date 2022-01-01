Egg benedict in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve egg benedict
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Eggs Benedict w/ Canadian Bacon
|$18.99
Poached eggs atop canadian bacon on toasted bread with hollandaise sauce served with a side of fresh greens.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Tavern
224 7th St SE, Washington
|Eggs Benedict
|$14.00
Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Sautéed Baby Spinach, Ham, Hollandaise, Fingerling Potatoes
Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
701 Wharf St SW, Washington
|Crab Cake Eggs Benedict
|$21.00
2 mini crab cakes topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Served with breakfast potatoes.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Piquette
3714 Macomb St NW, Washington
|Eggs Benedict
|$18.00
Ham, Spinach, Hollandaise, Petite Salade
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Eggs Benedict w/ Avocado
|$18.99
Poached eggs on toasted bread with fanned avocado and hollandaise sauce served with a side of fresh greens.
|Eggs Benedict w/ Canadian Bacon
|$18.99
Poached eggs atop canadian bacon on toasted bread with hollandaise sauce served with a side of fresh greens.
|Eggs Benedict w/ Salmon
|$19.99
Poached eggs atop salmon on toasted bread with hollandaise sauce served with a side of fresh greens.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Fiola Mare
3100 K street NW, Washington
|Eggs Benedict
|$34.00
Casella's Prosciutto, Rosemary Hollandaise, Tigelle Modenese, Black Truffle
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Eggs Benedict w/ Avocado
|$18.99
Poached eggs on toasted bread with fanned avocado and hollandaise sauce served with a side of fresh greens.