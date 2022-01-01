Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict w/ Canadian Bacon$18.99
Poached eggs atop canadian bacon on toasted bread with hollandaise sauce served with a side of fresh greens.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Boxcar Tavern image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggs Benedict$14.00
Poached Eggs, English Muffin, Sautéed Baby Spinach, Ham, Hollandaise, Fingerling Potatoes
More about Boxcar Tavern
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf

701 Wharf St SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Eggs Benedict$21.00
2 mini crab cakes topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Served with breakfast potatoes.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
La Piquette image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Piquette

3714 Macomb St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (2267 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$18.00
Ham, Spinach, Hollandaise, Petite Salade
More about La Piquette
Item pic

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict w/ Avocado$18.99
Poached eggs on toasted bread with fanned avocado and hollandaise sauce served with a side of fresh greens.
Eggs Benedict w/ Canadian Bacon$18.99
Poached eggs atop canadian bacon on toasted bread with hollandaise sauce served with a side of fresh greens.
Eggs Benedict w/ Salmon$19.99
Poached eggs atop salmon on toasted bread with hollandaise sauce served with a side of fresh greens.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Fiola Mare

3100 K street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$34.00
Casella's Prosciutto, Rosemary Hollandaise, Tigelle Modenese, Black Truffle
More about Fiola Mare
Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict w/ Avocado$18.99
Poached eggs on toasted bread with fanned avocado and hollandaise sauce served with a side of fresh greens.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
D Light Cafe image

 

D Light Cafe

2475 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$0.00
More about D Light Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Bistro Cacao

316 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (5304 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggs Benedict$16.00
English Muffin, Canadian Bacon, Bearnaise Potatoes, Hollandaise
More about Bistro Cacao

