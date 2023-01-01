Egg rolls in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve egg rolls
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Egg Roll (1)
|$2.25
Pho House DC - 637 T Street Northwest
637 T Street Northwest, Washington
|A3. Egg Rolls (3 rolls)
|$6.25
Fried roll with pork and shrimp
|A4. Veggi Egg Rolls (3 rolls)
|$6.25
Fried roll with veggie
Moruss Seafood and Crab House
2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington
|#4 - Veggie Egg Roll
|$2.50
|#5 - Steak Egg Roll
|$2.50
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
120 M St SE, Washington
|PORK ROLL, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Pork roll (Taylor ham), eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA - 333 H Street NE
333 H Street NE, Washington
|DN19. Vermicelli Combo with 1 veggie egg-roll
|$14.50
Vermicelli noodles served with grilled lemongrass chicken and one veggie egg roll. Garnished with lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, fried shallots, and fish sauce.