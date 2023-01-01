Egg rolls in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Roll (1)$2.25
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Consumer pic

 

Pho House DC - 637 T Street Northwest

637 T Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
A3. Egg Rolls (3 rolls)$6.25
Fried roll with pork and shrimp
A4. Veggi Egg Rolls (3 rolls)$6.25
Fried roll with veggie
More about Pho House DC - 637 T Street Northwest
Moruss Seafood and Crab House image

 

Moruss Seafood and Crab House

2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#4 - Veggie Egg Roll$2.50
#5 - Steak Egg Roll$2.50
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
PORK ROLL, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Pork roll (Taylor ham), eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA - 333 H Street NE

333 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)
Takeout
DN19. Vermicelli Combo with 1 veggie egg-roll$14.50
Vermicelli noodles served with grilled lemongrass chicken and one veggie egg roll. Garnished with lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
More about Pho Viet USA - 333 H Street NE

