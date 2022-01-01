Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Piccolina image

 

Piccolina

963 Palmer Alley NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$7.00
More about Piccolina
Brock & Co image

 

Brock & Co

901 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$5.00
More about Brock & Co
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Compliments Only Subs

2029 P St NW, Washington

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$10.00
Old Bay Egg Salad on an Italian roll.
Egg Salad- 1/2 pint$4.25
Compliments Only Old Bay Egg Salad. Eggs, celery, dukes mayo, mustard, old bay.
More about Compliments Only Subs
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cali Egg Salad (v)$5.50
Lettuce, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, avocado spread, whole wheat.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Item pic

 

CHIKO - Dupont

2029 P st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Korean Style Potato + Egg Salad$4.00
More about CHIKO - Dupont
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

120 M St SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE OF EGG SALAD (1/4 LB)$3.00
Egg Salad (3/4 lb)$8.00
Egg Salad$7.75
More about Bethesda Bagels
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE OF EGG SALAD (1/4 LB)$3.00
Egg Salad (3/4 lb)$8.00
Egg Salad$7.75
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Potato and Egg Salad$4.00
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill
Item pic

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$10.00
Creamy homemade Egg Salad perfectly blended with Mustard and Mayonnaise, perfectly seasoned, with Bibb Lettuce, served on a Seeded Whole Grain Wheat. This sandwich doesn't lack on flavor!
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Salad Sandwich$10.00
Creamy homemade Egg Salad perfectly blended with Mustard and Mayonnaise, perfectly seasoned, with Bibb Lettuce, served on a Seeded Whole Grain Wheat. This sandwich doesn't lack on flavor!
More about Bakers Daughter

