Egg salad sandwiches in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about Compliments Only Subs
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Compliments Only Subs
2029 P St NW, Washington
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Old Bay Egg Salad on an Italian roll.
|Egg Salad- 1/2 pint
|$4.25
Compliments Only Old Bay Egg Salad. Eggs, celery, dukes mayo, mustard, old bay.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Cali Egg Salad (v)
|$5.50
Lettuce, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, avocado spread, whole wheat.
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
120 M St SE, Washington
|SIDE OF EGG SALAD (1/4 LB)
|$3.00
|Egg Salad (3/4 lb)
|$8.00
|Egg Salad
|$7.75
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|SIDE OF EGG SALAD (1/4 LB)
|$3.00
|Egg Salad (3/4 lb)
|$8.00
|Egg Salad
|$7.75
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill
FRENCH FRIES
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
423 8th St SE, Washington
|Potato and Egg Salad
|$4.00
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Creamy homemade Egg Salad perfectly blended with Mustard and Mayonnaise, perfectly seasoned, with Bibb Lettuce, served on a Seeded Whole Grain Wheat. This sandwich doesn't lack on flavor!