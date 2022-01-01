Egg sandwiches in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Emissary
Emissary
2032 P ST NW, Washington
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.00
organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1819 7th ST NW, Washington
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$5.25
Fried egg on your choice of savory doughnut or cheddar biscuit.
More about The Arc Cafe
The Arc Cafe
1901 Mississippi Ave SE, Washington
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$2.73
Served hot on your choice of bread
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Upper West Side Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Upper West Side Cafe
2233 M Street NW 2nd floor, Washington
|Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$12.00
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|English Muffin Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Toasted English Muffin with Egg, Cheese, Arugula, and Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli.
More about Pizza Policy
Pizza Policy
1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Croissant Egg Sandwich
|$7.95
Croissant and scrambled egg with choice of cheese + breakfast meat
|Bagel Egg Sandwich
|$7.25
Plain or Everything Bagel with scrambled egg and choice of breakfast meat + cheese
|English Muffin Egg Sandwich
|$5.95
English muffin and scrambled egg with choice of breakfast meat + cheese
More about Art and Soul
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Art and Soul
415 New Jersey Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Ham & Egg Sandwich
|$14.00
brioche bun, cheddar cheese, aioli; served with breakfast potatoes
More about Commonwealth Cantina
Commonwealth Cantina
3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington
|Bacon, 2 Eggs & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
On toasted Rustico Farm Bread, two eggs any style, bacon, your choice of cheese.
|Avocado, 2 Eggs & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
On toasted Rustico Farm Bread, two eggs any style, avocado, your choice of cheese.
More about Dacha Beer Garden
Dacha Beer Garden
1600 7th Street NW, Washington
|Egg & Cheese
|$7.00
Fried egg, cheese on a toasted bagel, croissant, multi-grain toast or whole-wheat wrap.
|Lox & cream cheese
|$10.50
House cured salmon, cucumber, capers, shaved red onions.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken, fresh Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, tomato
More about High Road Cycling & Café
High Road Cycling & Café
3210 Grace St NW, Washington
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$11.00
organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
More about Emissary Kalorama
Emissary Kalorama
1726 20th St NW, Washington
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish