Egg sandwiches in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Emissary image

 

Emissary

2032 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$11.00
organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
More about Emissary
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1819 7th ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Egg Sandwich$5.25
Fried egg on your choice of savory doughnut or cheddar biscuit.
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Egg and Cheese Sandwich image

 

The Arc Cafe

1901 Mississippi Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$2.73
Served hot on your choice of bread
More about The Arc Cafe
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Upper West Side Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Upper West Side Cafe

2233 M Street NW 2nd floor, Washington

Avg 4 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich$12.00
More about Upper West Side Cafe
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton image

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
English Muffin Egg and Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Toasted English Muffin with Egg, Cheese, Arugula, and Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Carvings image

 

Carvings

2021 F Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Sandwich: Meat, Egg & Cheese$6.99
More about Carvings
Pizza Policy image

 

Pizza Policy

1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Egg Sandwich$7.95
Croissant and scrambled egg with choice of cheese + breakfast meat
Bagel Egg Sandwich$7.25
Plain or Everything Bagel with scrambled egg and choice of breakfast meat + cheese
English Muffin Egg Sandwich$5.95
English muffin and scrambled egg with choice of breakfast meat + cheese
More about Pizza Policy
Art and Soul image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Art and Soul

415 New Jersey Avenue Northwest, Washington

Avg 3.9 (2656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ham & Egg Sandwich$14.00
brioche bun, cheddar cheese, aioli; served with breakfast potatoes
More about Art and Soul
Banner pic

 

Commonwealth Cantina

3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon, 2 Eggs & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
On toasted Rustico Farm Bread, two eggs any style, bacon, your choice of cheese.
Avocado, 2 Eggs & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
On toasted Rustico Farm Bread, two eggs any style, avocado, your choice of cheese.
More about Commonwealth Cantina
Dacha Beer Garden image

 

Dacha Beer Garden

1600 7th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg & Cheese$7.00
Fried egg, cheese on a toasted bagel, croissant, multi-grain toast or whole-wheat wrap.
Lox & cream cheese$10.50
House cured salmon, cucumber, capers, shaved red onions.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Grilled Chicken, fresh Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, tomato
More about Dacha Beer Garden
Restaurant banner

 

High Road Cycling & Café

3210 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$11.00
organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
More about High Road Cycling & Café
Restaurant banner

 

Emissary Kalorama

1726 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
More about Emissary Kalorama
Tatte Bakery image

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

