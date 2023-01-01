Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant salad in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve eggplant salad

Little Food Studio image

 

Little Food Studio

849 Upshur Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Burrata & Eggplant Salad$13.50
Marinated Eggplant, Burrata, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Confit Tomato, Balsamic Glaze
More about Little Food Studio
Item pic

STEAKS

The Grill

99 Market Square SW, Washington

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
Spanish Eggplant Salad
olives / red peppers / sherry vinegar
More about The Grill
Item pic

 

Tabla

3227 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Eggplant-Walnut Salad$12.00
roasted eggplant and red peppers with rich dressing of walnut, fresh herbs, and svanuri salt
More about Tabla
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beau Thai - Shaw

1550 7th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (7815 reviews)
Grilled Eggplant Salad$9.00
Grilled eggplant with crispy tofu & a hard boiled egg with a sweet & sour dressing
More about Beau Thai - Shaw

Map

