Eggplant salad in Washington

Little Food Studio
849 Upshur Street NW, Washington
|Burrata & Eggplant Salad
|$13.50
Marinated Eggplant, Burrata, Arugula, Pickled Red Onion, Confit Tomato, Balsamic Glaze
STEAKS
The Grill
99 Market Square SW, Washington
|Spanish Eggplant Salad
olives / red peppers / sherry vinegar
Tabla
3227 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Eggplant-Walnut Salad
|$12.00
roasted eggplant and red peppers with rich dressing of walnut, fresh herbs, and svanuri salt