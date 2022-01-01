Enchiladas in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve enchiladas

dLeña image

 

dLeña

476 K Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
MIL HOJAS DE PANQUEQUE ARGENTINO$14.00
crêpes / warm cajeta caramel / whipped cream / strawberry (vegetarian, contains dairy)
TACOS DE ATUN$17.00
smoked chili crusted tuna / poblano tartar / citrus cabbage (gluten free)
WAGYU STEAK A LA PIERDA$53.00
fajita pepper mix / molcajeteada sauce / salsa verde / corn tortilla (gluten free)
More about dLeña
Chloe image

 

Chloe

1331 4th Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$10.00
tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, jasmine rice
More about Chloe
Black Bean Enchiladas image

 

Chaia

3207 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Enchiladas$13.00
two enchiladas with pepper jack, salsa verde & our herby green rice
More about Chaia
Item pic

TACOS

El Chucho

3313 11th St NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ENCHILADA SUIZAS$15.00
chicken tinga, sofrito, salsa ranchero, chihuahua cheese, crema, rice & beans
More about El Chucho
Enchiladas de Pollo image

TACOS

Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar

3475 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchiladas de Pollo$15.00
Three filled tortillas with shredded chipotle chicken, salsa verde. Served with side yellow rice and black beans.
More about Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
Mi Casa image

 

Mi Casa

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$21.00
Brisket Enchiladas$24.00
More about Mi Casa
Los Compañeros image

 

Los Compañeros

1819 Columbia Rd NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$12.00
More about Los Compañeros
Mi Vida image

 

Mi Vida

98 District Square SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arroz & Frijoles$5.00
Ana’s White Rice & Black Beans
Enchiladas Suizas$20.00
Braised Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese
Chips y Salsa$5.00
Roasted Tomatillo Salsa served With House-Made Chips
More about Mi Vida
Taqueria Habanero image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Taqueria Habanero

3710 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (941 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa To-Go$3.50
Red & Green Homemade Salsa and Corn Tortilla Chips
Enchiladas de Pollo$14.00
Shredded chicken, pork chorizo bits, onions, crema fresca, and queso fresco. Choice of Salsa Verde (Green) or Mole Poblano.
Tacos
Choose your protein. Handmade corn tortillas.
More about Taqueria Habanero
Item pic

 

Chaia

615 I Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Mushroom Enchiladas$13.00
two enchiladas with pepper jack, salsa roja, cilantro & our herby green rice
Black Bean Enchiladas$13.00
two enchiladas with pepper jack, salsa verde, pea shoots & our herby green rice
More about Chaia
Enchiladas image

 

ALERO RESTAURANT

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas$13.99
Soft corn tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. With your choice of protein.
More about ALERO RESTAURANT
Oyamel image

 

Oyamel

401 7th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada de Pollo con Salsa Verde$10.00
Chicken enchilada served with a tomatillo salsa, melted Monterrey jack cheese, rajas and green onion
More about Oyamel

Map

