Enchiladas in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about dLeña
dLeña
476 K Street, NW, Washington
|MIL HOJAS DE PANQUEQUE ARGENTINO
|$14.00
crêpes / warm cajeta caramel / whipped cream / strawberry (vegetarian, contains dairy)
|TACOS DE ATUN
|$17.00
smoked chili crusted tuna / poblano tartar / citrus cabbage (gluten free)
|WAGYU STEAK A LA PIERDA
|$53.00
fajita pepper mix / molcajeteada sauce / salsa verde / corn tortilla (gluten free)
More about Chloe
Chloe
1331 4th Street SE, Washington
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$10.00
tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, jasmine rice
More about Chaia
Chaia
3207 Grace St NW, Washington
|Black Bean Enchiladas
|$13.00
two enchiladas with pepper jack, salsa verde & our herby green rice
More about El Chucho
TACOS
El Chucho
3313 11th St NW, Washington
|ENCHILADA SUIZAS
|$15.00
chicken tinga, sofrito, salsa ranchero, chihuahua cheese, crema, rice & beans
More about Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
TACOS
Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
3475 14th St NW, Washington
|Enchiladas de Pollo
|$15.00
Three filled tortillas with shredded chipotle chicken, salsa verde. Served with side yellow rice and black beans.
More about Mi Casa
Mi Casa
1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$21.00
|Brisket Enchiladas
|$24.00
More about Mi Vida
Mi Vida
98 District Square SW, Washington
|Arroz & Frijoles
|$5.00
Ana’s White Rice & Black Beans
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$20.00
Braised Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese
|Chips y Salsa
|$5.00
Roasted Tomatillo Salsa served With House-Made Chips
More about Taqueria Habanero
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Taqueria Habanero
3710 14th St NW, Washington
|Chips & Salsa To-Go
|$3.50
Red & Green Homemade Salsa and Corn Tortilla Chips
|Enchiladas de Pollo
|$14.00
Shredded chicken, pork chorizo bits, onions, crema fresca, and queso fresco. Choice of Salsa Verde (Green) or Mole Poblano.
|Tacos
Choose your protein. Handmade corn tortillas.
More about Chaia
Chaia
615 I Street NW, Washington
|Braised Mushroom Enchiladas
|$13.00
two enchiladas with pepper jack, salsa roja, cilantro & our herby green rice
|Black Bean Enchiladas
|$13.00
two enchiladas with pepper jack, salsa verde, pea shoots & our herby green rice
More about ALERO RESTAURANT
ALERO RESTAURANT
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington
|Enchiladas
|$13.99
Soft corn tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. With your choice of protein.