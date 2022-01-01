Fajitas in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve fajitas

Fajita Mixta image

TACOS

Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar

3475 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Mixta$19.00
Vegetable medley, grilled chicken, steak, and 3 shrimp, corn tortillas, rice & black beans.
More about Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
Mi Casa image

 

Mi Casa

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas$23.00
Shrimp Fajitas$26.00
More about Mi Casa
Taqueria Habanero image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Taqueria Habanero

3710 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (941 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa To-Go$3.50
Red & Green Homemade Salsa and Corn Tortilla Chips
Enchiladas de Pollo$14.00
Shredded chicken, pork chorizo bits, onions, crema fresca, and queso fresco. Choice of Salsa Verde (Green) or Mole Poblano.
Tacos
Choose your protein. Handmade corn tortillas.
More about Taqueria Habanero
Fajitas image

 

ALERO RESTAURANT

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajitas$16.99
All fajitas includes vegetables, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and three flour tortillas.
More about ALERO RESTAURANT
Restaurant banner

 

Alero U St

1301 U STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajitas$16.99
More about Alero U St

