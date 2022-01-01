Fajitas in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve fajitas
TACOS
Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
3475 14th St NW, Washington
|Fajita Mixta
|$19.00
Vegetable medley, grilled chicken, steak, and 3 shrimp, corn tortillas, rice & black beans.
Mi Casa
1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington
|Chicken Fajitas
|$23.00
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$26.00
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Taqueria Habanero
3710 14th St NW, Washington
|Chips & Salsa To-Go
|$3.50
Red & Green Homemade Salsa and Corn Tortilla Chips
|Enchiladas de Pollo
|$14.00
Shredded chicken, pork chorizo bits, onions, crema fresca, and queso fresco. Choice of Salsa Verde (Green) or Mole Poblano.
|Tacos
Choose your protein. Handmade corn tortillas.
ALERO RESTAURANT
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington
|Fajitas
|$16.99
All fajitas includes vegetables, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and three flour tortillas.