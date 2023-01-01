Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel sandwiches in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches

Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
falafel sandwich$5.95
falafel sandwich-tomato & cucumber salad, hummus, pita bread.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Muncheez - Georgetown

1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.2 (1873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Sandwich$8.45
Tomatoes, Mint, Pickled Turnips, lettuce & Tahini
More about Muncheez - Georgetown
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • CREPES

muncheez - Dupont Circle

1317 Connecticut ave, Washington

Avg 4.5 (539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Sandwich$8.45
Tomatoes, Mint, Pickled Turnips, lettuce & Tahini
More about muncheez - Dupont Circle
Falafel Sandwich image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Georges King of falafel and cheese steak

1205 28th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Sandwich$9.95
Homemade falafel, pickled turnips, lettuce, tomatoes, parsley and tahini sauce
More about Georges King of falafel and cheese steak
Item pic

 

YASMINE

1309 5th Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FALAFEL SANDWICH$12.50
Tahina, sahawiq, pickles, salata.
More about YASMINE

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Whoopie Pies

Chicken Fried Steaks

Squid

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Shrimp Basket

Nigiri

Naan

Chicken Nuggets

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (451 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (152 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (430 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (603 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1598 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston