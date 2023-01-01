Falafel sandwiches in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|falafel sandwich
|$5.95
falafel sandwich-tomato & cucumber salad, hummus, pita bread.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Muncheez - Georgetown
1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC
|Falafel Sandwich
|$8.45
Tomatoes, Mint, Pickled Turnips, lettuce & Tahini
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • CREPES
muncheez - Dupont Circle
1317 Connecticut ave, Washington
|Falafel Sandwich
|$8.45
Tomatoes, Mint, Pickled Turnips, lettuce & Tahini
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Georges King of falafel and cheese steak
1205 28th St NW, Washington
|Falafel Sandwich
|$9.95
Homemade falafel, pickled turnips, lettuce, tomatoes, parsley and tahini sauce