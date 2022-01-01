Falafel wraps in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve falafel wraps
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
6 falafel balls, lettuce, pickled radish, beet hummus, tahini sauce, flour tortilla wrap. (Tahini sauce is sesame seed paste and is in the falafel balls as well).
Possible Allergies: Sesame, Garlic, Chickpeas.
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
