Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel wraps in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve falafel wraps

Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$13.00
6 falafel balls, lettuce, pickled radish, beet hummus, tahini sauce, flour tortilla wrap. (Tahini sauce is sesame seed paste and is in the falafel balls as well).
Possible Allergies: Sesame, Garlic, Chickpeas.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$13.00
6 falafel balls, lettuce, pickled radish, beet hummus, tahini sauce, flour tortilla wrap. (Tahini sauce is sesame seed paste and is in the falafel balls as well).
Possible Allergies: Sesame, Garlic, Chickpeas.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$13.00
6 falafel balls, lettuce, pickled radish, beet hummus, tahini sauce, flour tortilla wrap. (Tahini sauce is sesame seed paste and is in the falafel balls as well).
Possible Allergies: Sesame, Garlic, Chickpeas.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$13.00
6 falafel balls, lettuce, pickled radish, beet hummus, tahini sauce, flour tortilla wrap. (Tahini sauce is sesame seed paste and is in the falafel balls as well).
Possible Allergies: Sesame, Garlic, Chickpeas.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Halal Wrist

3019 Georgia Ave, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Wrap (Vegan)$11.99
Falafel Wrap
More about Halal Wrist
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$13.00
6 falafel balls, lettuce, pickled radish, beet hummus, tahini sauce, flour tortilla wrap. (Tahini sauce is sesame seed paste and is in the falafel balls as well).
Possible Allergies: Sesame, Garlic, Chickpeas.
More about Busboys and Poets

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Black Bean Burgers

Cappuccino

Shumai

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Margherita Pizza

Fruit Salad

Cornbread

Hibiscus Tea

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston