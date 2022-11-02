Fattoush salad in Washington

Little Sesame image

 

Little Sesame

736 6th st NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (471 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Pita$12.60
Roasted Peppers & Green Tahini
Cauliflower Shawarma Bowl$11.55
Roasted Onion Tahini, Everything Spice & Herbs
Served w/ Warm Pita
Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita$12.60
Pickled Cabbage, Green Schug & Tahini
More about Little Sesame
Banner pic

 

Little Sesame x Chevy Chase, DC Neighborhood 02.04.22 at 5:45pm

736 6th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
'Keep it Classic' Bowl$11.55
Warm Chickpeas, Tahini & Cilantro Jalapeño sauce.
Served with warm pita. **Limited quantities available!**
Fattoush Salad$25.00
2 quarts romaine, carrots & red cabbage, 1 pint herbs, 1 pint pita chips, 1/2 pint dressing choice of sumac vinaigrette, labneh ranch or tahini Caesar
Serves 3-4, toss at home.
Full Cauliflower Rotisserie Family Meal$40.00
Rotisserie Cauliflower, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4
More about Little Sesame x Chevy Chase, DC Neighborhood 02.04.22 at 5:45pm
Fattoush Salad image

 

Little Sesame x Palisades 02.11.22@ 5:45pm

736 6th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fattoush Salad$25.00
2 quarts Romaine, Carrots, Red Cabbage, 1 pint herbs, 1 pint pita chips, 1/2 pint dressing choice of sumac vinaigrette, labneh ranch or tahini Caesar
Serves 3-4, toss at home.
More about Little Sesame x Palisades 02.11.22@ 5:45pm
Little Sesame - Golden Triangle image

 

Little Sesame - Golden Triangle

1828 L St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (580 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita$12.60
Pickled Cabbage, Green Schug & Tahini
Seasonal Harissa Braised Grass Fed Beef Pita$13.95
Sumac Onion, Tahini & Amba
Cauliflower Shawarma Pita$11.55
Roasted Onion Tahini & Kale Brussels "Caesar" Slaw
More about Little Sesame - Golden Triangle
Tatte Bakery image

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

