Fattoush salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve fattoush salad
Little Sesame
736 6th st NW, Washington
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$12.60
Roasted Peppers & Green Tahini
|Cauliflower Shawarma Bowl
|$11.55
Roasted Onion Tahini, Everything Spice & Herbs
Served w/ Warm Pita
|Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita
|$12.60
Pickled Cabbage, Green Schug & Tahini
Little Sesame x Chevy Chase, DC Neighborhood 02.04.22 at 5:45pm
736 6th Street NW, Washington
|'Keep it Classic' Bowl
|$11.55
Warm Chickpeas, Tahini & Cilantro Jalapeño sauce.
Served with warm pita. **Limited quantities available!**
|Fattoush Salad
|$25.00
2 quarts romaine, carrots & red cabbage, 1 pint herbs, 1 pint pita chips, 1/2 pint dressing choice of sumac vinaigrette, labneh ranch or tahini Caesar
Serves 3-4, toss at home.
|Full Cauliflower Rotisserie Family Meal
|$40.00
Rotisserie Cauliflower, Any 2 Sauces, Any 2 Pints of Smallish Sides, Pint of Smooth Classic Hummus & 5 Pita. Serves 3-4
Little Sesame x Palisades 02.11.22@ 5:45pm
736 6th Street NW, Washington
|Fattoush Salad
|$25.00
2 quarts Romaine, Carrots, Red Cabbage, 1 pint herbs, 1 pint pita chips, 1/2 pint dressing choice of sumac vinaigrette, labneh ranch or tahini Caesar
Serves 3-4, toss at home.
Little Sesame - Golden Triangle
1828 L St NW, Washington
|Spice-Crusted Eggplant Pita
|$12.60
Pickled Cabbage, Green Schug & Tahini
|Seasonal Harissa Braised Grass Fed Beef Pita
|$13.95
Sumac Onion, Tahini & Amba
|Cauliflower Shawarma Pita
|$11.55
Roasted Onion Tahini & Kale Brussels "Caesar" Slaw
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish