Fish sandwiches in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Queen Vic
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Big-A$$ Fish Sandwich
|$17.00
Coleslaw, aged cheddar, tartare sauce & pickles with chips
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Colossal Fish Sandwich
|$15.95
|Colossal Fish Sandwich - Lunch
|$14.95
Cornmeal battered fried catfish, fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce.
SANDWICHES
The Green Bee Cafe
1129 20th St NW, Washington
|Tuna Fish & White Bean Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
Fresh tuna roasted in house tossed with onions, white beans, celery & mayo.
Brock & Co
901 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington
|FISH SANDWICH
|$6.95
Beer Battered Tempura White Fish, House Made Creamy Tartar Sauce,
Bibb Lettuce, and Sliced Spring Tomato
Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
701 Wharf St SW, Washington
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$17.00
Tempura battered cod fish, tartar sauce, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
The Crab Boss Seafood
1001 H St. NE, Washington
|Fish Sandwich
|$12.99
Deep Fried White Fish on a bun with cheese.
FRENCH FRIES
HENRYS SOUL CAFE
1704 U St NW, Washington DC
|Whiting Filet Fish Sandwich
|$7.99
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille
514 8th St SE, Washington
|Kid Fish Sandwich
|$8.00
Stan's Restaurant
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$14.95
Served with french fries
Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$17.00
Tempura battered cod fish, tartar sauce, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
Honeymoon Chicken
4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Crispy Fish Sandwich
|$11.00
Crispy cornmeal breaded flounder, cilantro-lime slaw, pickles, and remoulade on a toasted bun
FRENCH FRIES
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Drunken Fish Sandwich
|$18.00
beer Battered Fish fillet / lettuce/ house dill pickle / malt vinegar aioli / coleslaw / on a brioche bun
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Moreland's Tavern
5501 14th St NW, Washington
|Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
cumin slaw, tomato, remoulade, brioche
Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep
703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington
|Vegan Fish Filet Sandwich
|$13.50