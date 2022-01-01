Fish sandwiches in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Queen Vic

1206 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Big-A$$ Fish Sandwich$17.00
Coleslaw, aged cheddar, tartare sauce & pickles with chips
More about The Queen Vic
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Colossal Fish Sandwich$15.95
Colossal Fish Sandwich - Lunch$14.95
Cornmeal battered fried catfish, fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce.
More about Ben's Next Door
KitchenCray - DC image

 

KitchenCray - DC

1301 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Fish Sandwich$25.00
More about KitchenCray - DC
The Green Bee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Fish & White Bean Salad Sandwich$10.50
Fresh tuna roasted in house tossed with onions, white beans, celery & mayo.
More about The Green Bee Cafe
Item pic

 

Brock & Co

901 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH SANDWICH$6.95
Beer Battered Tempura White Fish, House Made Creamy Tartar Sauce,
Bibb Lettuce, and Sliced Spring Tomato
More about Brock & Co
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf

701 Wharf St SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Fish Sandwich$17.00
Tempura battered cod fish, tartar sauce, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
Fish Sandwich image

 

The Crab Boss Seafood

1001 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich$12.99
Deep Fried White Fish on a bun with cheese.
More about The Crab Boss Seafood
HENRYS SOUL CAFE image

FRENCH FRIES

HENRYS SOUL CAFE

1704 U St NW, Washington DC

Avg 4 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Whiting Filet Fish Sandwich$7.99
More about HENRYS SOUL CAFE
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton image

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich$10.00
Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille

514 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.1 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid Fish Sandwich$8.00
More about Tortuga Caribbean Bar & Grille
Stan's Restaurant image

 

Stan's Restaurant

1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$14.95
Served with french fries
More about Stan's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle

1624 Q St NW Suite 100, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Fish Sandwich$17.00
Tempura battered cod fish, tartar sauce, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
More about Hanks Oyster Bar - Dupont Circle
Item pic

 

Honeymoon Chicken

4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Fish Sandwich$11.00
Crispy cornmeal breaded flounder, cilantro-lime slaw, pickles, and remoulade on a toasted bun
More about Honeymoon Chicken
cacd2786-7c49-46c3-b9fc-ef2d256e2d8e image

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Fish Sandwich$18.00
beer Battered Fish fillet / lettuce/ house dill pickle / malt vinegar aioli / coleslaw / on a brioche bun
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown image

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich$10.00
Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moreland's Tavern

5501 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$15.00
cumin slaw, tomato, remoulade, brioche
More about Moreland's Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Fish Filet Sandwich$13.50
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich$10.00
Shredded Tuna with Pickled Cucumbers, Espelette Aioli, and Arugula served on Toasted Seeded Wheat.
More about Bakers Daughter

