Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve fish tacos

Baja Fish Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

Bandit Taco Tenleytown

4629 41st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (618 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Taco$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, chipotle, on flour tortilla.
More about Bandit Taco Tenleytown
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Fish Tacos$19.00
cobia, avocado, cotija cheese, cabbage slaw, crema, cilantro
More about Chef Geoff's
Baja Fish Taco image

TACOS

Bandit Taco

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Taco$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and chipotle, on flour tortilla.
More about Bandit Taco
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Diner

2453 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$14.95
Crispy Cod with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Cilantro Lime Crema in Flour Tortillas
More about The Diner
Right Proper Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Right Proper Brewing Company

624 T Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1603 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beer Battered Fish Tacos$12.00
three tacos with pico de gallo, lettuce, cheddar, spicy ranch, with house-made kettle chips
More about Right Proper Brewing Company
Mi Casa image

 

Mi Casa

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Taco$20.00
More about Mi Casa
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Fish Taco (1 Taco)$4.50
crispy beer battered white fish, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
Baja Fish Taco Platter (2 tacos,rice & beans)$11.00
crispy beer battered white fish, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Los Compañeros image

 

Los Compañeros

1819 Columbia Rd NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$9.00
Lightly fried Alaskan pollock served with shredded cabbage and creamy red salsa.
More about Los Compañeros
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.4 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Fish Tacos$16.00
Beer battered fried cod tacos topped with red cabbage slaw tossed in cilantro lime vinaigrette, chipotle aioli, avocado crème, and charred corn salsa, all served on flour tortillas.
More about Boundary Stone
Item pic

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Fish Tacos$20.00
cobia, avocado, cotija cheese, cabbage slaw, crema, cilantro
More about Chef Geoff's
ALERO RESTAURANT image

 

ALERO RESTAURANT

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$21.99
Two flour tortillas filled with Tilapia, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, cilantro, coleslaw and sour cream.
More about ALERO RESTAURANT
Roy Boys image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Roy Boys

2108 8th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (3084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mahi-mahi fish taco$5.00
Blackened Grill Mahi Fish , Spicy Slaw top with our Drip Drip Sauce
More about Roy Boys
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Fish Tacos$11.50
Comes with 3
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Steak Tacos

Pies

Mozzarella Sticks

Rasmalai

Cherry Pies

Carrot Cake

Chicken Pasta

Chicken Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston