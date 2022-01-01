Fish tacos in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve fish tacos
Bandit Taco Tenleytown
4629 41st St NW, Washington
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, chipotle, on flour tortilla.
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$19.00
cobia, avocado, cotija cheese, cabbage slaw, crema, cilantro
Bandit Taco
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Baja Fish Taco
|$4.50
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and chipotle, on flour tortilla.
The Diner
2453 18th St. NW, Washington
|Fish Tacos
|$14.95
Crispy Cod with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Cilantro Lime Crema in Flour Tortillas
Right Proper Brewing Company
624 T Street NW, Washington
|Beer Battered Fish Tacos
|$12.00
three tacos with pico de gallo, lettuce, cheddar, spicy ranch, with house-made kettle chips
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Baja Fish Taco (1 Taco)
|$4.50
crispy beer battered white fish, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
|Baja Fish Taco Platter (2 tacos,rice & beans)
|$11.00
crispy beer battered white fish, cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
Los Compañeros
1819 Columbia Rd NW, Washington
|Fish Tacos
|$9.00
Lightly fried Alaskan pollock served with shredded cabbage and creamy red salsa.
Boundary Stone
116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Beer battered fried cod tacos topped with red cabbage slaw tossed in cilantro lime vinaigrette, chipotle aioli, avocado crème, and charred corn salsa, all served on flour tortillas.
Chef Geoff's
2201 M St NW, Washington
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$20.00
cobia, avocado, cotija cheese, cabbage slaw, crema, cilantro
ALERO RESTAURANT
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington
|Fish Tacos
|$21.99
Two flour tortillas filled with Tilapia, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, cilantro, coleslaw and sour cream.
Roy Boys
2108 8th St NW, Washington
|Mahi-mahi fish taco
|$5.00
Blackened Grill Mahi Fish , Spicy Slaw top with our Drip Drip Sauce