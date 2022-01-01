Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve flautas

Paraíso image

 

Paraíso

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Flautas$28.00
More about Paraíso
Banner pic

TACOS

El Chucho

3313 11th St NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FLAUTA CON POLLO$7.25
Grilled and shredded chicken mixed with huitlacoche, crema & cotija served with ranchero.
More about El Chucho
Item pic

TACOS

Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar

3475 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Flautas$9.00
3 crispy chicken taquitos, crema freca, & queso fresco crumble
More about Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
Mi Casa image

 

Mi Casa

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilorio Flautas$10.00
More about Mi Casa
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant image

 

Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant

301 Water St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Flautas$9.00
lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese
Beef Flautas$9.00
lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese
More about Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Jaleo DC

480 7th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flauta de Jamon Iberico de Bellota$20.00
Flauta bread brushed with tomato and extra virgin olive oil, topped with cured ham from the legendary acorn-fed iberico pigs of spain
More about Jaleo DC
Banner pic

 

Commonwealth Cantina

3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Flautas con Mole$15.00
4 flour tortillas wrapped around tender chicken and cheese, topped with homemade mole sauce and melted cheese; finished with fresh cotija cheese and sliced raw Spanish onion. Served with rice & beans.
More about Commonwealth Cantina
Item pic

 

ALERO RESTAURANT

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas de Manzana$6.50
Fried tortilla filled with caramelized apple and raisins. Vanilla ice cream.
More about ALERO RESTAURANT

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Shrimp Tempura

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Lomo

Egg Sandwiches

Lobster Rolls

Cucumber Salad

Crab Rangoon

Falafel Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston