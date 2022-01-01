Flautas in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve flautas
TACOS
El Chucho
3313 11th St NW, Washington
|FLAUTA CON POLLO
|$7.25
Grilled and shredded chicken mixed with huitlacoche, crema & cotija served with ranchero.
TACOS
Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
3475 14th St NW, Washington
|Chicken Flautas
|$9.00
3 crispy chicken taquitos, crema freca, & queso fresco crumble
Agua 301 Mexican Restaurant
301 Water St SE, Washington
|Chicken Flautas
|$9.00
lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese
|Beef Flautas
|$9.00
lettuce, sour cream, cotija cheese
Jaleo DC
480 7th St. NW, Washington
|Flauta de Jamon Iberico de Bellota
|$20.00
Flauta bread brushed with tomato and extra virgin olive oil, topped with cured ham from the legendary acorn-fed iberico pigs of spain
Commonwealth Cantina
3911 GEORGIA AVE NW, Washington
|Chicken Flautas con Mole
|$15.00
4 flour tortillas wrapped around tender chicken and cheese, topped with homemade mole sauce and melted cheese; finished with fresh cotija cheese and sliced raw Spanish onion. Served with rice & beans.