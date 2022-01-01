French fries in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve french fries
More about Church Hall
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Church Hall
1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington
|French Fries
|$4.00
Crispy fried thick cut French Fries
More about Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
1001 H St NE, Washington
|French Fries
|$4.25
A generous portion of our classic french fries.
|Big Ben Burger
|$9.95
A jumbo gourmet burger on a premium bun cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend lettuce, tomato and special "Big Ben" sauce.
|Spicy Half Smoke
|$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce
More about Smokin' Pig
Smokin' Pig
1208 H St. NE, Washington
|Legendary Ribs WHOLE RACK
|$29.00
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$14.00
|Memphis Sweet & Spicy
More about Stadium Sports
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Stadium Sports
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|BLUE RUB BURGER
|$15.00
Beef patty, spicy chili rub, blue cheese crumbles & crispy onions
|RIBS, HALF RACK
|$18.00
Locally sourced Pork Ribs, dry rubbed & slow smoked. Served dry or BBQ glazed.
|CLASSIC BURGER
|$13.00
Our Classic blended Burger cooked to perfection.
More about Ben's Chili Bowl
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl
1213 U St NW, Washington
|French Fries
|$4.25
A generous portion of our golden fries.
More about Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba
Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba
2 Florida Ave NE, Washington
|French Fries
More about Stan's Restaurant
Stan's Restaurant
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Potato Skin
|$12.95
served with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$11.95
served with Marinara Sauce
|Stan's Famous Hamburger (Copy)
|$13.95
1/2lb freshly ground beef, grilled and served with french fries
More about Boundary Stone
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boundary Stone
116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC
|Stone Burger
|$12.00
OG Boundary Stone Burger!
pickled red beet, blue cheese crumbles, grilled onion, bacon jam
all burgers are cooked "medium", unless otherwise specified.
|Eggless Caesar Salad
|$10.00
chopped romaine, eggless dressing, Grana Padano, croutons, sardines
|Chicken Wings
|$13.50
your choice of our award winning honey hot sauce, whiskey BBQ sauce or naked. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing.
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington
|The Bar Harbor
|$24.00
Lobster from 1 1/4 lb. lobster including tail on any roll
|CT Roll
|$19.00
Served warm with butter
|Shrimp Roll
|$13.00
Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing
More about Fare Well
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Fare Well
406 H Street NE, Washington
|French Fries Basket
|$5.00
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
FRENCH FRIES
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Turkey Avocado BLT
|$16.65
Smoked bacon / roasted turkey breast / avocado spread / lettuce / tomato / mayo / on Junction white
|Sesame Kale Salad
|$10.21
baby kale, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, sliced almonds, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, sesame seeds, edamame
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.15
cheddar chive biscuit, fried chicken breast, aged hone, nashville style hot sauce, dill pickle
More about George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak
1205 28th St NW, Washington
|French Fries
|$3.95