French fries in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve french fries

Church Hall image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Church Hall

1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$4.00
Crispy fried thick cut French Fries
More about Church Hall
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl H ST

1001 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.25
A generous portion of our classic french fries.
Big Ben Burger$9.95
A jumbo gourmet burger on a premium bun cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend lettuce, tomato and special "Big Ben" sauce.
Spicy Half Smoke$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce
More about Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
Smokin' Pig image

 

Smokin' Pig

1208 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Legendary Ribs WHOLE RACK$29.00
Pulled Pork Platter$14.00
Memphis Sweet & Spicy
More about Smokin' Pig
Stadium Sports image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Stadium Sports

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 3.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BLUE RUB BURGER$15.00
Beef patty, spicy chili rub, blue cheese crumbles & crispy onions
RIBS, HALF RACK$18.00
Locally sourced Pork Ribs, dry rubbed & slow smoked. Served dry or BBQ glazed.
CLASSIC BURGER$13.00
Our Classic blended Burger cooked to perfection.
More about Stadium Sports
French Fries image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl

1213 U St NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (6328 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.25
A generous portion of our golden fries.
More about Ben's Chili Bowl
French Fries image

 

Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba

2 Florida Ave NE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries
More about Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba
Stan's Restaurant image

 

Stan's Restaurant

1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potato Skin$12.95
served with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks$11.95
served with Marinara Sauce
Stan's Famous Hamburger (Copy)$13.95
1/2lb freshly ground beef, grilled and served with french fries
More about Stan's Restaurant
Boundary Stone image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.4 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stone Burger$12.00
OG Boundary Stone Burger!
pickled red beet, blue cheese crumbles, grilled onion, bacon jam
all burgers are cooked "medium", unless otherwise specified.
Eggless Caesar Salad$10.00
chopped romaine, eggless dressing, Grana Padano, croutons, sardines
Chicken Wings$13.50
your choice of our award winning honey hot sauce, whiskey BBQ sauce or naked. Served with celery and blue cheese dressing.
More about Boundary Stone
Chef Geoff's image

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries
More about Chef Geoff's
Banner pic

 

Succotash PRIME

915 F St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$5.00
More about Succotash PRIME
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

2000 Pennsylvania Ave, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Bar Harbor$24.00
Lobster from 1 1/4 lb. lobster including tail on any roll
CT Roll$19.00
Served warm with butter
Shrimp Roll$13.00
Tossed in mayo, celery and lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
French Fries Basket image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Fare Well

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries Basket$5.00
More about Fare Well
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill image

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Avocado BLT$16.65
Smoked bacon / roasted turkey breast / avocado spread / lettuce / tomato / mayo / on Junction white
Sesame Kale Salad$10.21
baby kale, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, sliced almonds, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, sesame seeds, edamame
Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.15
cheddar chive biscuit, fried chicken breast, aged hone, nashville style hot sauce, dill pickle
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
French Fries image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak

1205 28th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.95
More about George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak
District Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

District Kitchen

2606 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$5.00
More about District Kitchen

