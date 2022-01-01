Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fresh fruit cup in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve fresh fruit cup

The Green Bee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Fresh Fruit Cup$6.50
Melons, pineapple, berries & more
More about The Green Bee Cafe
Item pic

 

Brock & Co

901 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Fruit Cup$3.50
More about Brock & Co
Tatte Bakery image

 

Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing

250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Fruit Cup$4.50
Fresh seasonal fruit & berries with a touch of mint. Enjoy!
More about Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
Tatte image

 

Tatte - DC Bakery

1200 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Fresh Fruit Cup$4.50
Fresh seasonal fruit & berries with a touch of mint. Enjoy!
More about Tatte - DC Bakery

