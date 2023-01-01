Fried dumplings in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve fried dumplings
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Fried Meat Dumpling (4)
|$7.95
SANDWICHES
Peaches Kitchen & Catering
6214 3rd St NW, Washington
|Fried Dumpling
|$4.49
Pho House DC - 637 T Street Northwest
637 T Street Northwest, Washington
|A5. Fried Shrimp Dumpling (5 pieces)
|$6.25
Shrimp only