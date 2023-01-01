Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried dumplings in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve fried dumplings

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Meat Dumpling (4)$7.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Peaches Kitchen & Catering image

SANDWICHES

Peaches Kitchen & Catering

6214 3rd St NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Dumpling$4.49
More about Peaches Kitchen & Catering
Consumer pic

 

Pho House DC - 637 T Street Northwest

637 T Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
A5. Fried Shrimp Dumpling (5 pieces)$6.25
Shrimp only
More about Pho House DC - 637 T Street Northwest
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr. Chens - DC

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Dumplings$9.98
Vegetable Fried Dumplings$9.98
More about Mr. Chens - DC

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Margherita Pizza

Wonton Soup

Katsu Curry

Steak Frites

General Tso Chicken

Strawberry Shortcake

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Garlic Bread

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (442 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1488 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston