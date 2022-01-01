Fried rice in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve fried rice

East Street Cafe image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

East Street Cafe

50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 3 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Coco Fried Rice$14.05
More about East Street Cafe
Bangkok Joe's image

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Bangkok Joe's

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1734 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Rice$16.00
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of :
Spicy-basil sauce (level 1 spicy)
Mild-soy sauce with egg
Chicken Fried Rice$11.99
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of spicy-basil sauce OR mild soy sauce and egg.
Vegetarian option- Mixed Veggies & Fried Tofu
More about Bangkok Joe's
Baan Siam image

 

Baan Siam

425 Eye St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Winter Restaurant Week: - Meal for 2 Deal $70$70.00
Select 2 appetizers, 2 entrees, 1 dessert and 2 drinks.
Coconut Milk Griddle Snack$9.00
Coconut milk,
rice flour, wheat flour, sugar, salt.
Chicken Tapioca Dumplings$8.00
Tapioca, ground chicken,
garlic, peanuts, pepper,
sweet fermented radish. (GF)
More about Baan Siam
Jackie - American Bistro image

 

Jackie - American Bistro

79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jackie Burger$21.00
Double patty, shoulder bacon, cheddar cheese, special sauce
Mushroom Croquettes$16.00
yukon gold potatoes, leeks, miso + tofu sauce
Spam Fried Rice$29.00
house made spam, shrimp, crab fat, edamame, soft egg | gf.
More about Jackie - American Bistro
Item pic

 

Doi Moi

1800 14th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Char Kuey Teow (Stir Fried Rice Noodle)$21.50
Fresh local rice noodles, egg, sausage, shrimp, bean sprouts, onion, black garlic sauce
Sài Gòn Fried Rice$20.50
Coconut jasmine rice, egg, sausage, shrimp, mushroom, soy sauce, scallions, cilantro
Basil Fried Rice$17.50
Coconut jasmine rice, egg, Chinese broccoli, mushrooms, squash, snap peas, Thai basil, soy sauce and garlic chili paste
More about Doi Moi
The Chicken + The Egg Fried Rice image

 

CHIKO - Dupont

2029 P st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Chicken + The Egg Fried Rice$17.00
Confit Chicken, Bacon
More about CHIKO - Dupont
Tiger Fork image

 

Tiger Fork

922 N St (rear) NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (3466 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mantou Buns$14.00
Soy braised pork shoulder, mango, hoisin
Char Siu Plate$20.00
Chinese BBQ glazed pork shoulder, pickled chow chow, ginger scallion sauce, steamed rice
Eggplant Mapo Tofu$16.00
Eggplant mapo sauce, tofu, scallion, served with side of rice
*vegan
*Spicy
More about Tiger Fork
Confit Duck Fried Rice image

FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Confit Duck Fried Rice$17.00
House hoisin, toasted sesame oil.
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill
Restaurant banner

 

Victory Restaurant & Lounge

2005 14th Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Fried Rice$42.00
Lobster Fried Rice finished with a Deep Fried Lobster Tail and a Cajun Aioli (Contains eggs, white onions and bean sprouts)
More about Victory Restaurant & Lounge

