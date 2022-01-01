Fried rice in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve fried rice
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
East Street Cafe
50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Coco Fried Rice
|$14.05
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Bangkok Joe's
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$16.00
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of :
Spicy-basil sauce (level 1 spicy)
Mild-soy sauce with egg
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$11.99
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of spicy-basil sauce OR mild soy sauce and egg.
Vegetarian option- Mixed Veggies & Fried Tofu
Baan Siam
425 Eye St NW, Washington
|Winter Restaurant Week: - Meal for 2 Deal $70
|$70.00
Select 2 appetizers, 2 entrees, 1 dessert and 2 drinks.
|Coconut Milk Griddle Snack
|$9.00
Coconut milk,
rice flour, wheat flour, sugar, salt.
|Chicken Tapioca Dumplings
|$8.00
Tapioca, ground chicken,
garlic, peanuts, pepper,
sweet fermented radish. (GF)
Jackie - American Bistro
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington
|Jackie Burger
|$21.00
Double patty, shoulder bacon, cheddar cheese, special sauce
|Mushroom Croquettes
|$16.00
yukon gold potatoes, leeks, miso + tofu sauce
|Spam Fried Rice
|$29.00
house made spam, shrimp, crab fat, edamame, soft egg | gf.
Doi Moi
1800 14th Street, Washington
|Char Kuey Teow (Stir Fried Rice Noodle)
|$21.50
Fresh local rice noodles, egg, sausage, shrimp, bean sprouts, onion, black garlic sauce
|Sài Gòn Fried Rice
|$20.50
Coconut jasmine rice, egg, sausage, shrimp, mushroom, soy sauce, scallions, cilantro
|Basil Fried Rice
|$17.50
Coconut jasmine rice, egg, Chinese broccoli, mushrooms, squash, snap peas, Thai basil, soy sauce and garlic chili paste
CHIKO - Dupont
2029 P st NW, Washington
|The Chicken + The Egg Fried Rice
|$17.00
Confit Chicken, Bacon
Tiger Fork
922 N St (rear) NW, Washington
|Mantou Buns
|$14.00
Soy braised pork shoulder, mango, hoisin
|Char Siu Plate
|$20.00
Chinese BBQ glazed pork shoulder, pickled chow chow, ginger scallion sauce, steamed rice
|Eggplant Mapo Tofu
|$16.00
Eggplant mapo sauce, tofu, scallion, served with side of rice
*vegan
*Spicy
FRENCH FRIES
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
423 8th St SE, Washington
|Confit Duck Fried Rice
|$17.00
House hoisin, toasted sesame oil.