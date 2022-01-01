Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit salad in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve fruit salad

Fruit Salad Cup image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fruit Salad Cup$7.29
Seasonal fruit salad.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Root & Sprig image

 

Root & Sprig

7115 13th Pl NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fruit Salad - DC$5.00
Assorted seasonal fruit salad
More about Root & Sprig
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach and Fruit Salad$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach and Fruit Salad$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach and Fruit Salad$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach and Fruit Salad$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
More about Busboys and Poets
Brock & Co image

 

Brock & Co

901 New York Avenue Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seasonal Fruit Salad$1.50
More about Brock & Co
Fruit Salad Cup image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

555 13th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fruit Salad Cup$7.29
Seasonal fruit salad.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Le Bon Cafe

210 2ND ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh Fruit Salad (GF, V)$5.50
More about Le Bon Cafe
Item pic

 

W&C Dining

680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Cut Fruit Salad$4.50
More about W&C Dining
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fruit Salad$6.00
Enjoy the season's best fruits. We took out all the hassle as they're already cleaned, cut, peeled, or sliced!
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach and Fruit Salad$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar

1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2592 reviews)
Takeout
Salade Aux Fruits De Mer$27.00
Spring green salad with grilled salmon, shrimp & fish of the day
More about Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1308 G ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3083 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fruit Salad$55.00
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Fruit Salad Cup image

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fruit Salad Cup$7.29
Seasonal fruit salad.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Fruit Salad Cup image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fruit Salad Cup$7.29
Seasonal fruit salad.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

675 I St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fruit Salad$6.00
Enjoy the season's best fruits. We took out all the hassle as they're already cleaned, cut, peeled, or sliced!
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fruit Salad$6.00
Enjoy the season's best fruits. We took out all the hassle as they're already cleaned, cut, peeled, or sliced!
More about Bakers Daughter

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Vegetarian Pizza

Suadero

Carne Asada Burritos

Sweet Potato Fries

Taco Salad

Cobb Salad

Boneless Wings

Grilled Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston