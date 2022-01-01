Fruit salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve fruit salad
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Fruit Salad Cup
|$7.29
Seasonal fruit salad.
More about Root & Sprig
Root & Sprig
7115 13th Pl NW, Washington
|Fruit Salad - DC
|$5.00
Assorted seasonal fruit salad
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Spinach and Fruit Salad
|$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Spinach and Fruit Salad
|$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|Spinach and Fruit Salad
|$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|Spinach and Fruit Salad
|$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
555 13th Street, Washington
|Fruit Salad Cup
|$7.29
Seasonal fruit salad.
More about Le Bon Cafe
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Le Bon Cafe
210 2ND ST SE, Washington
|Fresh Fruit Salad (GF, V)
|$5.50
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Fruit Salad
|$6.00
Enjoy the season's best fruits. We took out all the hassle as they're already cleaned, cut, peeled, or sliced!
More about Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Spinach and Fruit Salad
|$15.00
Baby spinach, mango, blueberries, caramelized onion, grape tomato, goat cheese, roasted almonds, ginger vinaigrette (Vegetarian, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Dairy (goat cheese), Nuts (almonds), Onion.
More about Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Salade Aux Fruits De Mer
|$27.00
Spring green salad with grilled salmon, shrimp & fish of the day
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1308 G ST NW, Washington
|Fruit Salad
|$55.00
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Fruit Salad Cup
|$7.29
Seasonal fruit salad.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Fruit Salad Cup
|$7.29
Seasonal fruit salad.
More about Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
675 I St NW, Washington
|Fruit Salad
|$6.00
Enjoy the season's best fruits. We took out all the hassle as they're already cleaned, cut, peeled, or sliced!