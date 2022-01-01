Fruit tarts in Washington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main pic

 

ChurchKey

1337 14th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CASEY GRAPE FRUIT STAND 2017: CABERNET FRANC Mixed Fermentation Ale (Reserve - Tart & Funky)$26.00
(Colorado / 6.0% / 48° / 25.4 oz. / Single) A mixed fermentation Saison aged on whole Colorado-grown Cabernet Franc wine grapes at a rate of over one pound per gallon.
3 FONTEINEN HOMMAGE 2017/2018: B.40 Fruit Lambic (Tart & Funky - Vinous)$42.00
More about ChurchKey
731d61ea-5cbf-4a5e-a264-3805dcee9498 image

 

The Sovereign

1206 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
DE RANKE KRIEK DE RANKE 2018 Fruit Lambic (Tart & Funky)$14.00
(Hainaut / 7.0% / 750 ML / Single) Kriek De Ranke is unique because the composition is based on two different styles of sour ales: the red-brown style from the Roeselare/ Kortrijk/ Oudenaarde-region and the Lambic style from the Pajottenland-region, close to Brussels. De Ranke produces and acidifies the red-brown ale themselves, after which they add locally grown and famed sour cherries, which age in the ale for 6 months. Once fermented, the cherries are removed and the beer is blended with lambic from Girardin. It then matures until ready to drink. It’s an explicit thirst quencher that contains nearly no sugar. Quite tart, beautifully red, lots of tannin, mild hop bitterness, and overall simply superb. Truly a unique and exemplary kriek.
DRIE FONTEINEN HOMMAGE 2015 Fruit Lambic (Tart & Funky)$51.00
(Flemish Brabant / 6.0% / 750 ML / Single ) 3 Fonteinen Hommage is the result of macerating hand-picked whole sour cherries and raspberries on young lambic for at least four months, in a proportion of 760 to 800 grams of raspberries and 200 to 240 grams of sour cherries per litre of lambic. This fruit lambic is then blended again with more lambic to obtain a minimum intensity of 35% fruit. Hommage is a bodied raspberry lambic beer, with an intense deep red forest fruit bouquet. This unfiltered and unpasteurised lambic is all-natural with no artificial juices, syrups, or sugars added.
More about The Sovereign
Item pic

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fruit Tart$6.00
A Fruit Tart topped with Blueberries, Kiwi, and Strawberries.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Item pic

 

Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO

711 Kennedy St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Urban Artifact - Fruit Tart Mix-Pack • 4pk-12oz Cans$16.49
One can each of four Midwest fruit tart ales from Cincinnati's Urban Artifact!
Pinwheel
Pie Bird
Kaleidoscope
The Gadget
More about Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO
Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Red Fruit Tart (Serves 10)$42.99
The four colorful types of fruit that form the heart of this tart – cherry, raspberry, red currant, and blackberry – together recreate an evocative spectrum of summer produce.
The strong flavor of red fruit is offset by vanilla custard and crispy, flaky pastry. Available as individual slices or a whole tart serving 8 to 10 people.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fruit Tart$6.00
A Fruit Tart topped with Blueberries, Kiwi, and Strawberries.
More about Bakers Daughter

