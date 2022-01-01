Fruit tarts in Washington

(Hainaut / 7.0% / 750 ML / Single) Kriek De Ranke is unique because the composition is based on two different styles of sour ales: the red-brown style from the Roeselare/ Kortrijk/ Oudenaarde-region and the Lambic style from the Pajottenland-region, close to Brussels. De Ranke produces and acidifies the red-brown ale themselves, after which they add locally grown and famed sour cherries, which age in the ale for 6 months. Once fermented, the cherries are removed and the beer is blended with lambic from Girardin. It then matures until ready to drink. It’s an explicit thirst quencher that contains nearly no sugar. Quite tart, beautifully red, lots of tannin, mild hop bitterness, and overall simply superb. Truly a unique and exemplary kriek.

