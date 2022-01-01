Funnel cake in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve funnel cake
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House
Moruss Seafood and Crab House
2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$4.99
6 oz. of your favorite funnel cake, French fry shaped and coated with powdered sugar
More about Walters Sports Bar
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Walters Sports Bar
1221 Van St. SE, Washington
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$9.19
Summer boardwalk favorites in French fry format for easy eat'n. We serve ours with a dusting of powdered sugar, and a side of chocolate sauce.