Funnel cake in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve funnel cake

Moruss Seafood and Crab House image

 

Moruss Seafood and Crab House

2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$4.99
6 oz. of your favorite funnel cake, French fry shaped and coated with powdered sugar
More about Moruss Seafood and Crab House
Walters Sports Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Walters Sports Bar

1221 Van St. SE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Funnel Cake Fries$9.19
Summer boardwalk favorites in French fry format for easy eat'n. We serve ours with a dusting of powdered sugar, and a side of chocolate sauce.
More about Walters Sports Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Funnel Cake$13.00
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

