Garlic bread in Washington

Madhatter image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Madhatter

1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
Tacos$8.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with pico, lettuce, and cheese. Choice of protein
Garlic Dipping Bread$8.00
Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzerella cheese and marinara dipping sauce
More about Madhatter
Motown Square Pizza image

PIZZA

Motown Square Pizza

703 Edgewood St NE, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Motor City$30.00
Brick cheese, mozzarella, sliced spicy sausage, ricotta, hot honey, crushed tomatoes, parsley
Tibs$30.00
Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, chunks of beef, red onions, jalapeno peppers, & fresh herbs
Pepperoni$28.00
Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, crushed tomatoes
More about Motown Square Pizza
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar image

 

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

465 K Street NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parm$25.00
San Marzano tomato, basil & mozzarella, served with broccoli
Spaghetti "AOP"$18.00
olive oil & garlic in a spicy tomato sauce
Garlic Bread$8.00
Spicy Tomato Sauce
More about Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
Dupont Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Dupont Italian Kitchen

1637 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$3.00
More about Dupont Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Caruso's Grocery

914 14th ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (179 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GARLIC BREAD QUATTRO FORMAGGI$10.75
Served with a four cheese dipping sauce
More about Caruso's Grocery

