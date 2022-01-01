Garlic bread in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve garlic bread
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Madhatter
1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
|Tacos
|$8.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with pico, lettuce, and cheese. Choice of protein
|Garlic Dipping Bread
|$8.00
Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzerella cheese and marinara dipping sauce
PIZZA
Motown Square Pizza
703 Edgewood St NE, Washington
|Motor City
|$30.00
Brick cheese, mozzarella, sliced spicy sausage, ricotta, hot honey, crushed tomatoes, parsley
|Tibs
|$30.00
Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, chunks of beef, red onions, jalapeno peppers, & fresh herbs
|Pepperoni
|$28.00
Wisconsin brick cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, crushed tomatoes
Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar
465 K Street NW, Washington DC
|Chicken Parm
|$25.00
San Marzano tomato, basil & mozzarella, served with broccoli
|Spaghetti "AOP"
|$18.00
olive oil & garlic in a spicy tomato sauce
|Garlic Bread
|$8.00
Spicy Tomato Sauce
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th St NW, Washington
|Garlic Bread
|$3.00
Caruso's Grocery
914 14th ST SE, Washington
|GARLIC BREAD QUATTRO FORMAGGI
|$10.75
Served with a four cheese dipping sauce