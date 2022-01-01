Garlic naan in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve garlic naan
Pappe
1317 14th St NW, Washington
|Rosemary Garlic Naan
|$4.50
|Palak Paneer
|$17.00
|Butter Chicken
|$19.00
SALADS
RASA
485 K Street NW, Washington
|Garlic Naan
|$2.50
freshly baked homemade white flour Indian bread with fresh garlic and cilantro.
[contains gluten]
CURRY
RASA
1247 First St SE, Washington
|Garlic Naan
|$2.50
freshly baked homemade white flour Indian bread with fresh garlic and cilantro.
[contains gluten]
Bombay Street Food
524 8th St. SE, Washington
|Panir Tikka Masala
|$15.00
|Samosa
|$5.00
|Saagpanir
|$15.00
Butter Chicken #3
601 2nd street NE, WASHINGTON
|Rice
|$3.00
|Naan
|$3.00
|Extra Rice
|$3.00
Naanwise Indian Cuisine
2635 Connecticut Avenue, N.W, Washington DC
|Naan
|$3.00
leavened bread with butter
|Coconut Chicken Curry
|$16.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken cooked with southern spices and coconut milk spiced to your taste.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$16.00
[Gluten Free] Chicken Breast cooked in tandoor and served in moderately spiced cream sauce.
Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan
1915 18th street NW, washington
|Garlic Naan
|$4.00
Butter Chicken Company
818 18th St NW, Washington
|Rice
|$3.00
|Butter Chicken
|$13.00
|Garlic Naan
|$3.00
London Curry House
1301 U Street NW, Washington
|Garlic Naan
|$3.00