General tso chicken in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve general tso chicken

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
General Tso’s Chicken$15.95
Lunch General Tso's Chicken$9.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Mr.Chens image

 

Mr.Chens

3419 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
General Tso's Chicken$15.98
LSp General Tso Chicken$11.98
DSp General Tso's Chicken$15.99
More about Mr.Chens
General Tso's Chicken image

DUMPLINGS • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Banana Leaves

2020 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
General Tso's Chicken$15.95
Crispy chicken coated with tangy sauce with steamed broccoli.
L General Tso's Chicken Bowl$12.95
Crispy chicken coated with tangy sauce with steamed broccoli.
D-Bento Box General Tso's Chicken$19.95
Crispy chicken coated with tangy sauce and steamed broccoli. Served with california roll, miso soup, seaweed salad and jasmine rice
More about Banana Leaves
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan General Tso's Chicken$4.50
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

