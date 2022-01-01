Green beans in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve green beans
Great Wall Szechuan House
1527 14th St NW, Washington
|Green Bean Szechuan Style
|$11.95
|Beef with Green Beans
|$15.95
|Pork with Green Beans
|$13.95
Central Michel Richard
1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW, Washington
|Green Beans " Almondine"
|$10.00
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Green Beans w/ Herb Butter
|$5.95
Chaia
3207 Grace St NW, Washington
|Charred Green Beans
|$4.75
queso fresco, jalapeño salsa paprika & chives
Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba
2 Florida Ave NE, Washington
|Green Beans
|$0.00
Baan Siam
425 Eye St NW, Washington
|Stir-fried tofu with green beans (Vegetarian)
|$16.00
Tofu, green beans, egg,
garlic sauce
|Stir-fired basil with tofu and green beans (Vegetarian)
|$16.00
Tofu, basil, green beans,
green & red peppers,
onion, chili garlic sauce (Medium spicy)
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington
|Fresh Green Beans - Medium
|$3.95
|Fresh Green Beans - Large
|$4.95
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Sautéed Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Beans
|$9.00
|Ginataang Butternut Squash & Green Beans
|$16.00
butternut squash and green beans in a coconut millk broth, stewed with ginger & onion, served with jasmine rice
Boundary Stone
116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC
|French Green Beans
|$8.00
butter, garlic, shallots
CHIKO - Dupont
2029 P st NW, Washington
|Wok Blistered Green Beans
|$10.00
Toasted Sesame Oil, Crispy Garlic, Roasted Garlic Ssamjang.
|GF Wok Blistered Green Beans
|$10.00
Toasted Sesame Oil, Crispy Garlic.
Federalist Pig
1654 Columbia Road NW, Washington
|Lg Green Beans
|$7.75
|SM Chipotle Green Beans
|$3.50
Sautéed with roasted garlic and chipotle peppers. Vegan
Tiger Fork
922 N St (rear) NW, Washington
|Green Beans
|$16.00
chili crisp, sesame, scallions, fried shallots,
peanut butter sauce
Sfoglina
4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington
|Sauteed Green Beans
|$12.00
Pancetta, Pane Frito, Tomato
Contains: Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Pork
CHIKO - Capitol Hill
423 8th St SE, Washington
|Wok Blistered Green Beans
|$10.00
Toasted sesame oil, crispy garlic, roasted garlic ssamjang.
|GF Wok Blistered Green Beans
|$10.00
Toasted sesame oil, crispy garlic.
Chaia
615 I Street NW, Washington
|Charred Green Beans
|$4.75
queso fresco, jalapeño salsa & fresh chives
Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
1005 U St NW, Washington
|Fresh Green Beans - Large
|$4.95
|Fresh Green Beans - Medium
|$3.95
Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep
703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington
|Vegan Green Beans
|$4.50
