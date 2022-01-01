Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve green beans

Great Wall Szechuan House image

 

Great Wall Szechuan House

1527 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (496 reviews)
Takeout
Green Bean Szechuan Style$11.95
Beef with Green Beans$15.95
Pork with Green Beans$13.95
More about Great Wall Szechuan House
Central Michel Richard image

 

Central Michel Richard

1001 Pennsylvanian Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Beans " Almondine"$10.00
More about Central Michel Richard
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Green Beans w/ Herb Butter$5.95
More about Ben's Next Door
Item pic

 

Chaia

3207 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Charred Green Beans$4.75
queso fresco, jalapeño salsa paprika & chives
More about Chaia
Item pic

 

Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba

2 Florida Ave NE, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Beans$0.00
More about Supreme Barebeque & AuntTeaBoba
Item pic

CURRY

RASA

1247 First St SE, Washington

Avg 4.6 (4617 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tossed Green Beans$4.00
More about RASA
Item pic

 

Baan Siam

425 Eye St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Stir-fried tofu with green beans (Vegetarian)$16.00
Tofu, green beans, egg,
garlic sauce
Stir-fired basil with tofu and green beans (Vegetarian)$16.00
Tofu, basil, green beans,
green & red peppers,
onion, chili garlic sauce (Medium spicy)
More about Baan Siam
Item pic

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave

5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Green Beans - Medium$3.95
Fresh Green Beans - Large$4.95
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
Purple Patch image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (7910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sautéed Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Beans$9.00
Ginataang Butternut Squash & Green Beans$16.00
butternut squash and green beans in a coconut millk broth, stewed with ginger & onion, served with jasmine rice
More about Purple Patch
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.4 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Green Beans$8.00
butter, garlic, shallots
More about Boundary Stone
Item pic

 

CHIKO - Dupont

2029 P st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wok Blistered Green Beans$10.00
Toasted Sesame Oil, Crispy Garlic, Roasted Garlic Ssamjang.
Wok Blistered Green Beans$10.00
Toasted Sesame Oil, Garlic Ssamjang
GF Wok Blistered Green Beans$10.00
Toasted Sesame Oil, Crispy Garlic.
More about CHIKO - Dupont
Federalist Pig image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Federalist Pig

1654 Columbia Road NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (3363 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lg Green Beans$7.75
SM Chipotle Green Beans$3.50
Sautéed with roasted garlic and chipotle peppers. Vegan
More about Federalist Pig
Green Beans image

 

Tiger Fork

922 N St (rear) NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (3466 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Green Beans$16.00
chili crisp, sesame, scallions, fried shallots,
peanut butter sauce
More about Tiger Fork
Item pic

PASTA

Sfoglina

4445 Connecticut Ave NW, washington

Avg 4.7 (983 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sauteed Green Beans$12.00
Pancetta, Pane Frito, Tomato
Contains: Allium, Gluten, Nightshade, Pork
More about Sfoglina
Wok Blistered Green Beans image

FRENCH FRIES

CHIKO - Capitol Hill

423 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1021 reviews)
Takeout
Wok Blistered Green Beans$10.00
Toasted sesame oil, crispy garlic, roasted garlic ssamjang.
GF Wok Blistered Green Beans$10.00
Toasted sesame oil, crispy garlic.
More about CHIKO - Capitol Hill
Item pic

 

Chaia

615 I Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Charred Green Beans$4.75
queso fresco, jalapeño salsa & fresh chives
More about Chaia
Item pic

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

1005 U St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Green Beans - Large$4.95
Fresh Green Beans - Medium$3.95
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Green Beans$4.50
Vegan Green Beans$4.50
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep
Item pic

PIZZA

Martha Dear

3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Gigantes Beans + Green Garlic$14.00
Greek gigantes beans with parsley, aioli, breadcrumbs, and green garlic. Served at room temperature. Vegetarian. Contains legumes, egg, and gluten. Can be made vegan.
More about Martha Dear

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Mediterranean Salad

Home Fries

Chicken Curry

Pancakes

Noodle Soup

Brulee

Meatball Subs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (117 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (502 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston