Grilled cheese sandwiches in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Peaches Kitchen & Catering
6214 3rd St NW, Washington
|Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$5.99
Tatte Bakery | Capitol Crossing
250 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tatte Bakery | City Center
1090 I Street Northwest, Washington
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Tatte - DC Bakery
1200 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$11.50
Braised short rib, beet-horseradish relish and cheddar on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg