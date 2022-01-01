Grilled chicken in Washington
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Church Hall
1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Char Grilled Chicken Breast, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, and a Honey Sweet and Spicy Sauce
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Tavern
224 7th St SE, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Herbs, Pesto, Provolone, Arugula, Lemon
Aioli
Paraíso
1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington
|Totopos y Salsa
|$11.00
3 Salsas-Molcajete, Chichimoli, and Tomatillo served with house made chips
|Coliflor | Cauliflower Burrito
|$12.00
Crispy cauliflower, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, salsa verde, grilled scallions, crispy onions. Served with heirloom tortilla chips and salsa.
|Mexican Bowl
|$16.00
Rice or Kale salad, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, crema fresca
Pho Deli
2628 11th St NW, Washington
|N10. Veggie Pho
|$11.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
|A1. Spring Rolls w/ Shrimps
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
|N7. Chicken Pho
|$11.00
White chicken meat served with chicken broth
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
625A H Street NE, Washington
|Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich
|$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Le Bon Cafe
210 2ND ST SE, Washington
|Le Bon Club
|$9.25
Smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, mesclun and honey dijon mayo on country bread
|Soup du Jour
|$5.50
A changing selection of delicious soups, all housemade and mostly vegetarian, served with sliced baguette
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$6.25
French ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Upper West Side Cafe
2233 M Street NW 2nd floor, Washington
|Grilled Chicken and Quinoa Bowl
|$16.00
marinated chicken, cucumber, tomato, fresh mint, freekeh, olive oil
Dawson's Market Dupont
2001 S St NW, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Banh Mi
|$13.99
Grilled chicken thigh, cucumber, pickled carrot and daikon, jalapeno, cilantro, scallion, mayo, soft baguette served with popcorn and salad
Little Miner Taco
1110 Congress St NE, Washington
|Tamales (5pk, 10pk, 25pk)
Pre-Order today and pick up on Thursday!
Please ONLY order tamales for this pre-order.
All additional items will be null and voided.
|Birria de Res Quesotacos
|$17.00
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
|Birria de Res Munchwrap
|$16.00
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Taqueria De Beirut
1317 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Grilled Chicken "Taouk"
|$3.50
Grilled chicken, Harissa Aoili, Red Cabbage Slaw, Scallions, Radish
SANDWICHES
Bakers Daughter
1402 Okie St NE, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled marinated Chicken on Focaccia with grilled Red Onions, Pesto Aioli, marinated Tomatoes, Brie and Arugula.
SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave
3713 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington
|A3. Eggrolls w/ Ground Pork
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, ground pork, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
|N10. Veggie Pho
|$13.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
|B22. Lemongrass Grilled Chicken Banh Mi
|$12.00
9-inch sub with grilled lemongrass chicken, butter, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, green peppers, soy sauce and a small bowl of soup (veggie or chicken)