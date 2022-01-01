Grilled chicken in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve grilled chicken

e3eb5826-d075-4af0-83fd-e57484450405 image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Church Hall

1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Char Grilled Chicken Breast, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, and a Honey Sweet and Spicy Sauce
More about Church Hall
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Herbs, Pesto, Provolone, Arugula, Lemon
Aioli
More about Boxcar Tavern
Paraíso image

 

Paraíso

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Totopos y Salsa$11.00
3 Salsas-Molcajete, Chichimoli, and Tomatillo served with house made chips
Coliflor | Cauliflower Burrito$12.00
Crispy cauliflower, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, salsa verde, grilled scallions, crispy onions. Served with heirloom tortilla chips and salsa.
Mexican Bowl$16.00
Rice or Kale salad, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, crema fresca
More about Paraíso
Pho Deli image

 

Pho Deli

2628 11th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
N10. Veggie Pho$11.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
A1. Spring Rolls w/ Shrimps
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
N7. Chicken Pho$11.00
White chicken meat served with chicken broth
More about Pho Deli
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

625A H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
More about Farmbird
Le Bon Cafe image

ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Le Bon Cafe

210 2ND ST SE, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1117 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Le Bon Club$9.25
Smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, mesclun and honey dijon mayo on country bread
Soup du Jour$5.50
A changing selection of delicious soups, all housemade and mostly vegetarian, served with sliced baguette
Ham and Cheese Croissant$6.25
French ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant
More about Le Bon Cafe
Grilled Chicken and Quinoa Bowl image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Upper West Side Cafe

2233 M Street NW 2nd floor, Washington

Avg 4 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken and Quinoa Bowl$16.00
marinated chicken, cucumber, tomato, fresh mint, freekeh, olive oil
More about Upper West Side Cafe
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

860 E St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
More about Farmbird
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi image

 

Dawson's Market Dupont

2001 S St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$13.99
Grilled chicken thigh, cucumber, pickled carrot and daikon, jalapeno, cilantro, scallion, mayo, soft baguette served with popcorn and salad
More about Dawson's Market Dupont
Little Miner Taco image

 

Little Miner Taco

1110 Congress St NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tamales (5pk, 10pk, 25pk)
Pre-Order today and pick up on Thursday!
Please ONLY order tamales for this pre-order.
All additional items will be null and voided.
Birria de Res Quesotacos$17.00
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Birria de Res Munchwrap$16.00
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
More about Little Miner Taco
Grilled Chicken "Taouk" image

 

Taqueria De Beirut

1317 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken "Taouk"$3.50
Grilled chicken, Harissa Aoili, Red Cabbage Slaw, Scallions, Radish
More about Taqueria De Beirut
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Grilled marinated Chicken on Focaccia with grilled Red Onions, Pesto Aioli, marinated Tomatoes, Brie and Arugula.
More about Bakers Daughter
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave

3713 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
A3. Eggrolls w/ Ground Pork
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, ground pork, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
N10. Veggie Pho$13.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
B22. Lemongrass Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$12.00
9-inch sub with grilled lemongrass chicken, butter, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, green peppers, soy sauce and a small bowl of soup (veggie or chicken)
More about Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Gnocchi

Hot Chocolate

Honey Chicken

Chicken Tikka

Veggie Rolls

Turkey Clubs

Nachos

Carne Asada

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston