Grilled chicken quesadillas in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve grilled chicken quesadillas
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla ( Fry Or Grill)
|$9.99
More about Tryst Coffeehouse
Tryst Coffeehouse
2459 18th Street NW, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Onions and Cheddar Cheese in a Flour Tortilla with a side of Sour Cream.
More about Little Miner Taco - NoMa N.E.
Little Miner Taco - NoMa N.E.
1110 Congress St NE, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.00
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
More about Little Miner Taco
Little Miner Taco
601 4th Street Northwest, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.00
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
More about The Roost- - Shelter
PIZZA • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
The Roost- - Shelter
1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.75
Grilled Chicken, Poblano Peppers, Caramelized Onions & Chihuahua Cheese on a Flour Tortilla, served with Tomatillo Salsa, Pico de Gallo & Smoked Crema
*Made with flour tortilla - we cannot accommodate a gluten allergy with this item*