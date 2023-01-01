Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken quesadillas in Washington

Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve grilled chicken quesadillas

Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC image

 

Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC

2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla ( Fry Or Grill)$9.99
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge image

 

Tryst Coffeehouse

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Onions and Cheddar Cheese in a Flour Tortilla with a side of Sour Cream.
More about Tryst Coffeehouse
Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco - NoMa N.E.

1110 Congress St NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
More about Little Miner Taco - NoMa N.E.
Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco

601 4th Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
large flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melted cheese, fajita mix, side of chipotle aioli and side of pickled slaw
More about Little Miner Taco
Banner pic

PIZZA • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

The Roost- - Shelter

1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.75
Grilled Chicken, Poblano Peppers, Caramelized Onions & Chihuahua Cheese on a Flour Tortilla, served with Tomatillo Salsa, Pico de Gallo & Smoked Crema
*Made with flour tortilla - we cannot accommodate a gluten allergy with this item*
More about The Roost- - Shelter

