Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled salmon salad in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve grilled salmon salad

Rocklands BBQ DC image

 

Rocklands BBQ DC

2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Salad$14.99
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC image

 

Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC

2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon & Shrimp Salad$14.99
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Banner pic

 

Horace and Dickies - Takoma

6912 4th St NW, Washington, DC 20012, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Salad$21.00
8oz of Chilean Salmon on top of a bed or Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, goat cheese and house made chipotle vinaigrette
More about Horace and Dickies - Takoma
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton image

 

Baker's Daughter at The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Orzo Salad$14.00
Beautifully grilled Salmon with roasted Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, with a flavorful Sun-dried Tomato Vinaigrette.
More about Baker's Daughter at The Eaton
Pizza Policy image

 

W. Millar & Co Grab n Go

1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Citrus Spinach Salad - with Grilled Salmon$14.50
Spinach, orange segments, red onion, goat cheese, slivered almonds, served with lemon vinaigrette topped with Grilled Salmon
More about W. Millar & Co Grab n Go
Banner pic

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter - Ivy City

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Orzo Salad$14.00
Beautifully grilled Salmon with roasted Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, with a flavorful Sun-dried Tomato Vinaigrette.
More about Bakers Daughter - Ivy City

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Shrimp Basket

Salad Bowl

Chopped Salad

Vegetable Tempura

Chicken Rolls

Wontons

Fish And Chips

Donburi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (564 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1511 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston