Grilled salmon salad in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve grilled salmon salad
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
Rocklands BBQ DC
2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$14.99
More about Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
Sharks Fish and Chicken - DC
2927 Martin Luther King Avenue, SE
|Grilled Salmon & Shrimp Salad
|$14.99
More about Horace and Dickies - Takoma
Horace and Dickies - Takoma
6912 4th St NW, Washington, DC 20012, Washington
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$21.00
8oz of Chilean Salmon on top of a bed or Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, goat cheese and house made chipotle vinaigrette
More about Baker's Daughter at The Eaton
Baker's Daughter at The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Grilled Salmon Orzo Salad
|$14.00
Beautifully grilled Salmon with roasted Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, with a flavorful Sun-dried Tomato Vinaigrette.
More about W. Millar & Co Grab n Go
W. Millar & Co Grab n Go
1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Citrus Spinach Salad - with Grilled Salmon
|$14.50
Spinach, orange segments, red onion, goat cheese, slivered almonds, served with lemon vinaigrette topped with Grilled Salmon