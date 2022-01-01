Grilled steaks in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve grilled steaks
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Grill Steak Sandwich
|$18.00
Roasted red onion, arugula, tomato, horseradish
aioli, ciabatta
TACOS
Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
3475 14th St NW, Washington
|Campechanos (grilled steak, spicy chorizo, yellow rice, avocado, onions)
|$13.50
|Carne Asada (grilled steak)
|$12.00
W&C Dining
680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington
|Grilled Salmon Steak
|$9.50
panzanella salad, wilted arugula, butternut squash
TAPAS
Estadio
1520 14th St NW, Washington
|Grilled Hanger Steak
|$25.00
Panzanella Salad (Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Basil, & Crotons) w/ Mojo Verde
ALERO RESTAURANT
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington
|Grilled Steak
|$7.99
Yardbird
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|Grilled Bistro Steak Frittes
|$34.00
chimichurri, watercress
Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep
703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington
|Vegan Sesame Grilled Steak Salad
|$15.75
Sesame Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Grated Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Grilled Steak Strips Topped With Roasted Sesame Seeds & A Side Of Ginger Carrot Dressing
