Grilled steaks in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grill Steak Sandwich$18.00
Roasted red onion, arugula, tomato, horseradish
aioli, ciabatta
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
Item pic

TACOS

Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar

3475 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Campechanos (grilled steak, spicy chorizo, yellow rice, avocado, onions)$13.50
Carne Asada (grilled steak)$12.00
More about Tequila & Mezcal Cocina Bar
Item pic

 

W&C Dining

680 Maine Avenue Southwest, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Steak$9.50
panzanella salad, wilted arugula, butternut squash
More about W&C Dining
Estadio image

TAPAS

Estadio

1520 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Hanger Steak$25.00
Panzanella Salad (Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Basil, & Crotons) w/ Mojo Verde
More about Estadio
ALERO RESTAURANT image

 

ALERO RESTAURANT

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak$7.99
More about ALERO RESTAURANT
Item pic

 

Yardbird

901 New York Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Bistro Steak Frittes$34.00
chimichurri, watercress
More about Yardbird
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

703 Edgewood Street Northeast, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Sesame Grilled Steak Salad$15.75
Sesame Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Grated Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Grilled Steak Strips Topped With Roasted Sesame Seeds & A Side Of Ginger Carrot Dressing
More about Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

