Grits in Washington

Washington restaurants
Washington restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Po Boy Jim

709 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp and Grits$25.00
Shrimp tossed in our secret sauce filled with spices and cream topped over our cheese grits.
Cheesy Grits$5.00
Homemade grits sautéed with cheddar cheese
More about Po Boy Jim
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Crab Grits$8.00
Gluten Free Friendly
Side Jalapeno Cheese Grits$5.00
Shrimp & Grits$26.00
5 tail on shrimp, tomatoes, roasted corn, asparagus, shallots, cajun cream sauce and crab grits.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Dairy, Tomato, Onion (shallots).
More about Busboys and Poets
Hawk 'n' Dove image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hawk 'n' Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$26.00
White cheddar grit cake, Logan’s sausage, confit
fennel, roasted tomato, cajun creme, scallions
Side Cheddar Grits$3.00
More about Hawk 'n' Dove
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

450 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Crab Grits$8.00
Gluten Free Friendly
Side Jalapeno Cheese Grits$5.00
Side Grits$5.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Crab Grits$8.00
Gluten Free Friendly
Side Jalapeno Cheese Grits$5.00
Side Grits$5.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Chef Geoff's

3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (4904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$28.00
andouille sausage, bacon, peppers, onions
More about Chef Geoff's
Main pic

 

Highlands 1,LLC

4706 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grits$3.00
Cheese Grits$4.00
Juanita's Shrimp & Grits$14.00
Fried Shrimp and Cheesy Grits, Sweet Apple Cider Sauce
More about Highlands 1,LLC
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Next Door

1211 U ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.9 (1585 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Grits - Lunch$17.95
Organic stone-ground, 3 cheese grits, in a saffron white wine broth.
Fried Catfish & Grits - Lunch$17.95
Organic stone-ground, 3 cheese grits, in a saffron white wine broth.
Fried Catfish & Grits$20.95
Organic stone-ground, 3 cheese grits, in a saffron white wine broth.
More about Ben's Next Door
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Grits$5.00
Side Crab Grits$8.00
Gluten Free Friendly
Side Jalapeno Cheese Grits$5.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Catfish & Grits image

 

KitchenCray - DC

1301 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Catfish & Grits$35.00
Deep fried catfish with jumbo lump crab meat topped with creamy cheddar grits with Old Bay aioli & garlic cream sauce
Shrimp and Grits$24.00
Six jumbo prawns over creamy cheddar grits topped with Cajun turkey sausage and roasted garlic cream sauce.
Grits$6.00
More about KitchenCray - DC
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf

701 Wharf St SW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
southern style shrimp and andouille sausage in a butter pan sauce over cheese grits.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
Ophelia's Fish House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Ophelia's Fish House

501 8th St SE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (229 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
S - Grits$3.00
More about Ophelia's Fish House
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Grits Bowl (gf)$4.95
Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, scallions, over easy egg.
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Item pic

 

Puddin’

1309 5th St Ne, Washington

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Shrimp 'n Grits$14.00
Parmesan cheese grits topped with steamed shrimp and a savory tomato butter sauce.
More about Puddin’
Item pic

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave

5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$18.95
Catfish & Grits - Brunch$19.95
Our signature fried catfish filet over a bed of creamy grits with a cheddar cheese blend, onions and peppers, drizzled with our signature chicken gravy
Shrimp & Grits - Brunch$18.95
8 Blackened shrimp over a bed of creamy grits with a cheddar cheese blend, onions and peppers, drizzled with our signature chicken gravy
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
Consumer pic

 

Crazy Aunt Helen's

713 8th St, SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grits$5.00
More about Crazy Aunt Helen's
Item pic

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Crab Grits$8.00
Gluten Free Friendly
Side Jalapeno Cheese Grits$5.00
Side Grits$5.00
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.4 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Bacon Grits$10.00
fried egg, green onion, pepper jack
More about Boundary Stone
A Baked Joint image

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Short Rib Grits$12.00
Three cheese creamy grits with braised short rib topped with a sunny side up egg.
More about A Baked Joint
Item pic

 

Chef Geoff's

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$28.00
andouille sausage, bacon, peppers, onions
More about Chef Geoff's
Banner pic

 

Succotash PRIME

915 F St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheesy Grits & Sausage Gravy$8.00
More about Succotash PRIME
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill image

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp and Grits$19.00
Cheddar chipotle grits / jumbo seared shrimp / red pepper aioli
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Unconventional Diner

1207 9th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (3689 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRITS$5.00
CARIBBEAN SHRIMP & GRITS$22.00
Pineapple-Habanero Sauce | Chicken Sausage | Plantain (gf,sf)
CARIBBEAN SHRIMP & GRITS$22.00
Pineapple- Habanero Sauce | Chicken Sausage | Plantain | Two Sunny Eggs (gf,sf)
More about Unconventional Diner
Moreland's Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Moreland's Tavern

5501 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Side Grits$6.00
More about Moreland's Tavern
Item pic

 

Yardbird

901 New York Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$34.00
seared shrimp, roasted tomatoes, Virginia ham, red onions, Nora Mills grits, PBR jus
Grits$14.00
Nora Mills grits, sharp cheddar cheese
More about Yardbird
Item pic

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street

1005 U St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grits - Medium$3.95
Shrimp & Grits$17.95
New! Catfish & Grits$19.95
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
Item pic

 

THE CREOLE ON 14TH

3345 14th street nw, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Grits$22.00
Filet Deep-Fried Catfish with Creole Sauce Over Gouda Grits
Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Gulf Shrimp Sautéed with White Wine, Creole Garlic Sauce, and Fresh Tomatoes Served Over Gouda Grits
Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Gulf Shrimp Sautéed with Creole Garlic Cream Sauce and Fresh Tomatoes served over Gouda Grits
More about THE CREOLE ON 14TH

