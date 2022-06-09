Grits in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve grits
Po Boy Jim
709 H St NE, Washington
|Shrimp and Grits
|$25.00
Shrimp tossed in our secret sauce filled with spices and cream topped over our cheese grits.
|Cheesy Grits
|$5.00
Homemade grits sautéed with cheddar cheese
Busboys and Poets
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington
|Side Crab Grits
|$8.00
Gluten Free Friendly
|Side Jalapeno Cheese Grits
|$5.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$26.00
5 tail on shrimp, tomatoes, roasted corn, asparagus, shallots, cajun cream sauce and crab grits.
Allergies: Seafood, Shellfish, Dairy, Tomato, Onion (shallots).
Hawk 'n' Dove
329 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington
|Shrimp & Grits
|$26.00
White cheddar grit cake, Logan’s sausage, confit
fennel, roasted tomato, cajun creme, scallions
|Side Cheddar Grits
|$3.00
Busboys and Poets
450 K Street NW, Washington
|Side Crab Grits
|$8.00
Gluten Free Friendly
|Side Jalapeno Cheese Grits
|$5.00
|Side Grits
|$5.00
Busboys and Poets
235 Carroll Street, NW, Washington
|Side Crab Grits
|$8.00
Gluten Free Friendly
|Side Jalapeno Cheese Grits
|$5.00
|Side Grits
|$5.00
Chef Geoff's
3201 New Mexico Ae NW, Washington
|Shrimp & Grits
|$28.00
andouille sausage, bacon, peppers, onions
Highlands 1,LLC
4706 14th Street NW, Washington
|Grits
|$3.00
|Cheese Grits
|$4.00
|Juanita's Shrimp & Grits
|$14.00
Fried Shrimp and Cheesy Grits, Sweet Apple Cider Sauce
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Shrimp & Grits - Lunch
|$17.95
Organic stone-ground, 3 cheese grits, in a saffron white wine broth.
|Fried Catfish & Grits - Lunch
|$17.95
Organic stone-ground, 3 cheese grits, in a saffron white wine broth.
|Fried Catfish & Grits
|$20.95
Organic stone-ground, 3 cheese grits, in a saffron white wine broth.
Busboys and Poets
625 Monroe Street, NE, Washington
|Side Grits
|$5.00
|Side Crab Grits
|$8.00
Gluten Free Friendly
|Side Jalapeno Cheese Grits
|$5.00
KitchenCray - DC
1301 H St. NE, Washington
|Catfish & Grits
|$35.00
Deep fried catfish with jumbo lump crab meat topped with creamy cheddar grits with Old Bay aioli & garlic cream sauce
|Shrimp and Grits
|$24.00
Six jumbo prawns over creamy cheddar grits topped with Cajun turkey sausage and roasted garlic cream sauce.
|Grits
|$6.00
Hank's Oyster Bar on the Wharf
701 Wharf St SW, Washington
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
southern style shrimp and andouille sausage in a butter pan sauce over cheese grits.
Ophelia's Fish House
501 8th St SE, Washington
|S - Grits
|$3.00
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Cheese Grits Bowl (gf)
|$4.95
Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, scallions, over easy egg.
Puddin’
1309 5th St Ne, Washington
|Shrimp 'n Grits
|$14.00
Parmesan cheese grits topped with steamed shrimp and a savory tomato butter sauce.
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.95
|Catfish & Grits - Brunch
|$19.95
Our signature fried catfish filet over a bed of creamy grits with a cheddar cheese blend, onions and peppers, drizzled with our signature chicken gravy
|Shrimp & Grits - Brunch
|$18.95
8 Blackened shrimp over a bed of creamy grits with a cheddar cheese blend, onions and peppers, drizzled with our signature chicken gravy
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Side Crab Grits
|$8.00
Gluten Free Friendly
|Side Jalapeno Cheese Grits
|$5.00
|Side Grits
|$5.00
Boundary Stone
116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington DC
|Maple Bacon Grits
|$10.00
fried egg, green onion, pepper jack
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Cheesy Short Rib Grits
|$12.00
Three cheese creamy grits with braised short rib topped with a sunny side up egg.
Chef Geoff's
2201 M St NW, Washington
|Shrimp & Grits
|$28.00
andouille sausage, bacon, peppers, onions
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Shrimp and Grits
|$19.00
Cheddar chipotle grits / jumbo seared shrimp / red pepper aioli
Unconventional Diner
1207 9th Street NW, Washington
|GRITS
|$5.00
|CARIBBEAN SHRIMP & GRITS
|$22.00
Pineapple-Habanero Sauce | Chicken Sausage | Plantain (gf,sf)
|CARIBBEAN SHRIMP & GRITS
|$22.00
Pineapple- Habanero Sauce | Chicken Sausage | Plantain | Two Sunny Eggs (gf,sf)
Moreland's Tavern
5501 14th St NW, Washington
|Side Grits
|$6.00
Yardbird
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|Shrimp & Grits
|$34.00
seared shrimp, roasted tomatoes, Virginia ham, red onions, Nora Mills grits, PBR jus
|Grits
|$14.00
Nora Mills grits, sharp cheddar cheese
Oohh's & Aahh's - U Street
1005 U St NW, Washington
|Grits - Medium
|$3.95
|Shrimp & Grits
|$17.95
|New! Catfish & Grits
|$19.95
THE CREOLE ON 14TH
3345 14th street nw, Washington
|Fish & Grits
|$22.00
Filet Deep-Fried Catfish with Creole Sauce Over Gouda Grits
|Shrimp & Grits
|$22.00
Gulf Shrimp Sautéed with White Wine, Creole Garlic Sauce, and Fresh Tomatoes Served Over Gouda Grits
|Shrimp & Grits
|$24.00
Gulf Shrimp Sautéed with Creole Garlic Cream Sauce and Fresh Tomatoes served over Gouda Grits